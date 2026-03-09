SUBSCRIBE
Tasman Therapeutics to Participate in the Stifel 2026 Virtual CNS Forum

March 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tasman Therapeutics announced today that Dan Browne, CEO and Dr Peter Surman, Chief Scientific Officer, will present at the Stifel 2026 Virtual CNS Forum discussing R-107, a proprietary Phase 3 ready ketamine oral dose as a therapy for patients with hard-to-treat depression.

The webcast will be live on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET. To access the live webcast, please visit: 

https://event.summitcast.com/view/4Ggc9Rmi4GQpDPGZwDp8g8/Yfkems6gQnX3ksAya6usjW 

An archived version of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Tasman Therapeutics

Tasman Therapeutics, Inc. is a US affiliate of New Zealand-based Douglas Pharmaceuticals Ltd with a pipeline developing novel treatments for mood disorders. The most advanced asset is R-107, a proprietary Phase 3 ready ketamine oral dose as a therapy for patients with hard-to-treat depression.  We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.tasmantherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact

Dan Browne

CEO

Tasman Therapeutics

DanB@tasmantherapeutics.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tasman-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-stifel-2026-virtual-cns-forum-302707652.html

SOURCE Tasman Therapeutics

