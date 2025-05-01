SUBSCRIBE
Tango Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Monday, May 12, 2025

May 1, 2025 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX), today announced that it will report first quarter 2025 financial results on May 12, 2025, before the open of the U.S. financial markets. The company does not intend to hold a conference call.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. Using an approach that starts and ends with patients, Tango leverages the genetic principle of synthetic lethality to discover and develop therapies that take aim at critical targets in cancer. For more information, please visit www.tangotx.com.

Investors and Media:

Elizabeth Hickin
IR@tangotx.com
media@tangotx.com


Massachusetts Events Earnings
Tango Therapeutics
