Tango Therapeutics reported Thursday that solid tumor patients who stayed in the Phase I study for more than eight weeks developed Grade 3 and 4 liver function abnormalities.
Clinical trial news definitely picked up this final week of January. Here’s a look.
TScan Therapeutics, Lyell, SQZ Biotech and others secured clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their Investigational New Drug Application.
Going through the most newsworthy stories of the year, BioSpace found trends more than one big story, topics that just kept rising again and again. Here’s a look.
Many mergers took place in 2021. Here’s a look at some of the hottest life sciences SPAC merger announcements so far in 2021. Many mergers took place in 2021,
Wanting to find out what is fueling the trend, BioSpace solicited the perspectives of a couple of executives who chose the SPAC route.
Common stock in the new combined company, Tango Therapeutics, Inc., will soon be listed on Nasdaq under ticker “TNGX.”
The deal, which will last several years, has Tango performing target discovery and validation. Gilead will be able to option rights to up to five targets that come out of Tango’s work.
Revolution Medicines Raises Another $56 Million and Completes Pivot from Antifungal to Cancer Company
Revolution Medicines closed on a Series B financing round worth $56 million. The round was led by Nextech Invest, with participation from Casdin Capital, Schroder Adveq, The Column Group, Third Rock Ventures and undisclosed institutional investors.
