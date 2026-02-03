SUBSCRIBE
Tango Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026

February 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX), today announced that Malte Peters, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tango Therapeutics, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026 on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 2:00 PM EST.

The live webcast will be available under the "Events & Presentations" tab on the “Investors” page of the Company's website on the day of the event. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. Using an approach that starts and ends with patients, Tango leverages the genetic principle of synthetic lethality to discover and develop therapies that take aim at critical targets in cancer. For more information, please visit www.tangotx.com.

Investors and Media:

Elizabeth Hickin
IR@tangotx.com
media@tangotx.com


