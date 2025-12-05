SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Tanabe Pharma America to Present Preclinical Research at MNDA on Edaravone’s Potential Mechanisms in ALS

December 5, 2025 | 
2 min read

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (TPA) today announced the presentation of exploratory preclinical findings into edaravone's activity in an ALS-relevant cell model. The data will be shared during the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) 36th International Symposium on ALS/MND, taking place in San Diego, California, from December 5-7, 2025.

"This research helps inform our understanding of edaravone's potential biological effects," said Satsuki Mikuriya, Research Scientist, TPA. "We look forward to building on these findings through continued investigation and innovation."

As these observations are limited to a single preclinical model, additional studies in broader and more diverse systems are needed to further evaluate and confirm these findings.

Preclinical Data:

The poster presentation highlights findings from a preclinical study using human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived motor neurons (iPSNs) from a patient with ALS harboring the TARDBP A382T mutation and from a healthy control donor. In this model, treatment with edaravone was observed to preserve neurite structures and reduce neuronal cell death in ALS iPSNs in a concentration-dependent manner, whereas the control treatment (vitamin C) did not produce similar effects. Edaravone also reduced indicators of oxidative stress and was associated with changes in TDP-43 localization. These effects may be linked to activity within the SIRT1–XBP1 signaling pathway; however, the relevance of these findings to human disease is unknown.

  • Correcting TDP-43 Mislocalization in ALS Motor Neurons: A New Mechanistic Insight Into Edaravone Action (Satsuki Mikuriya; TPA)

    Poster Session B: 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. PDT, December 6

About Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Based in Jersey City, N.J., Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (TPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tanabe Pharma Corporation. It was established by Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and advance our pipeline as well as commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America. For more information, please visit https://us.tanabe-pharma.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Tanabe Pharma Corporation is one of the oldest pharmaceutical companies in the world, founded in 1678. Tanabe Pharma is headquartered in Doshomachi, Osaka, the birthplace of Japan's pharmaceutical industry. Tanabe Pharma sets the MISSION of "Creating hope for all facing illness." To that end, Tanabe Pharma is working on the disease areas of central nervous system, immuno-inflammation, diabetes and kidney, and cancer. Tanabe Pharma is focusing on "precision medicine" to provide drugs with high treatment satisfaction and additionally working to develop "around the pill solutions" to address specific patient concerns based on therapeutic medicine, including prevention of diseases, pre-symptomatic disease care, prevention of aggravation and prognosis. For more information, go to https://www.tanabe-pharma.com/en 

Media inquiries:

Media_TPA.US@mb.tanabe-pharma.com

