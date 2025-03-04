Taiwan’s First Hospital to Achieve AMAM Stage 7 Certification!

China Medical University Hospital Sets a New Benchmark in AI-Powered Smart Healthcare

TAICHUNG, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China Medical University Hospital (CMUH) has once again achieved a major milestone, becoming Taiwan’s first and Asia-Pacific’s second medical institution to receive Stage 7 certification in the Analytics Maturity Adoption Model (AMAM) from the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS). This certification represents the highest global standard in medical data analytics, underscoring CMUH’s commitment to AI-driven precision medicine and smart healthcare innovation.

CMUH Superintendent Dr. Der-Yang Cho emphasized that this certification reflects the hospital’s successful integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics into clinical decision-making and hospital management. These advancements have led to more precise diagnostics, more efficient treatments, and significantly reduced patient wait times, enhancing the safety, speed, and personalization of medical care.

AI-Driven Precision Medicine: Advancing Critical Care and Surgical Efficiency

1. Smarter Critical Care Management

HiThings Tele-ICU: Combining AIoT technology with AI-powered tools such as i.A.M.S (Intelligent Antimicrobial System) and ARDiTeX (Smart Lung Protection), CMUH can now identify high-risk patients and provide personalized treatments for sepsis, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), critical care nutrition, and sedation delirium. These innovations have successfully reduced ICU mortality rates by 5.4%.

AI-Metabolism: AI analyzes genetic information to predict a patient’s risk of adverse reactions to specific medications, offering personalized drug and dosage recommendations for safer and more effective treatments.

2. AI-Optimized Surgical Care

Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS): AI automates the entire surgical process, from preoperative assessment to postoperative monitoring, reducing average hospital stays by 23%, accelerating patient recovery, and improving overall efficiency.

3. AI-Powered Medical Records: Saving Time and Improving Accuracy

“MAGI” AI Medical Records Assistant: This AI system instantly transcribes medical staff’s spoken notes into structured patient records, reducing documentation time by 85% and allowing healthcare professionals to focus more on patient care.

Smart Hospital Management: Boosting Efficiency & Driving Sustainability

1. AI-Driven Diagnosis Coding and Cost Prediction

AI-ICD & AI-DRG: These AI-powered systems enhance accuracy in diagnostic coding and cost prediction, ensuring high-quality care while optimizing resource allocation and cost control.

2. Intelligent Supply Chain Management

Demand Forecasting AI: Predicts the hospital’s medical supply usage, reducing inventory costs by 20.2% and improving resource efficiency.

3. AI-Powered Equipment Maintenance

Predictive AI enhances the stability of medical equipment and reduces carbon emissions by 518 kg annually, contributing to environmental sustainability.

Leading Taiwan’s Digital Healthcare Revolution: Moving Towards Global Smart Healthcare 4.0

Since 2016, CMUH has actively embraced AI-driven digital healthcare transformation, establishing a Big Data Center, an AI Center, and a Digital Transformation Office. In 2019, CMUH became the first hospital in central Taiwan to earn HIMSS INFRAM (IT Infrastructure Maturity) and EMRAM (Electronic Medical Record Maturity) Stage 7 certifications. In 2023, it was the first hospital in Taiwan to renew these certifications and was also honored with the prestigious HIMSS Davies Award of Excellence. That same year, CMUH achieved the highest global score in the Digital Health Indicator (DHI) assessment. In 2024, CMUH received DIAM Stage 6 certification for digital imaging adoption.

With its AMAM Stage 7 certification, CMUH is now Taiwan’s first and Asia-Pacific’s second hospital to achieve this distinction, following Samsung Medical Center in South Korea.

Dr. Der-Yang Cho affirmed that CMUH will continue to expand AI applications in healthcare, ensuring Taiwan remains a global leader in Smart Healthcare 4.0 and setting new benchmarks for world-class smart hospitals.

CONTACT: Carolyn Chen, 100709@tool.caaumed.org.tw

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taiwans-first-hospital-to-achieve-amam-stage-7-certification-302390824.html

SOURCE China Medical University Hospital