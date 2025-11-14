Taiho Oncology Announces 14 Presentations, Including Six Oral Presentations, at the 67th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

Six oral presentations will detail new data on the outcomes of all-oral regimens containing azacitidine and cedazuridine or decitabine and cedazuridine in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia or acute myeloid leukemia

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiho Oncology, Inc., a company developing and commercializing novel treatments for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, announced the presentation of new data from 14 studies across company-sponsored and company-funded externally led studies at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, to be held Dec. 6-9, 2025, in Orlando, Florida.

Taiho Oncology will share findings from clinical trials in two oral presentations and evidence from real-world studies in two online abstracts.

The oral presentations will highlight results from the Phase 2 part of ASTX030-01 ASTX727-03

The two online posters will present real-world data on U.S. adults with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), describing treatment patterns and outcomes with hypomethylating agent (HMA) plus venetoclax, and evaluating the time burden of initiating parenteral HMA-based therapy in routine practice.

Additionally, 10 presentations – including four oral presentations – led by independent investigators will feature data from Taiho-funded investigator-initiated or collaborative studies. These presentations will highlight:

Results from a UK multicenter Phase 2 randomized trial comparing ASTX727 with hydroxycarbamide or best supportive care in advanced MDS/ myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN).

Data from a Phase 2 study evaluating the all-oral combination of ASTX727, venetoclax and revumenib in newly diagnosed AML patients with NPM1m, KMT2Ar or NUP98r AML mutations.

Results of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of the combination of oral decitabine/cedazuridine with the venetoclax in patients with untreated high-risk MDS and chronic myeloid leukemia (CMML).

Safety and efficacy results from a Phase 1/2 trial evaluating an all-oral combination of ASTX727, venetoclax and gilteritinib in both relapsed refractory and newly diagnosed FLT3-mutated AML, high-risk MDS or MPN.

"As the leader of oral HMA development, we're excited that these data will be featured in six oral presentations at the ASH Annual Meeting," said Harold Keer, MD, PhD, Taiho Oncology Chief Medical Officer. "These data highlight our increasing understanding of novel oral regimens in hematology. We are invested in developing treatments that have the potential to improve flexibility and lower the treatment burden for patients, and collaborating with leading institutions, evidenced by our continued support of independent clinical research to advance cancer care. We look forward to participating in the essential scientific exchange that contributes to progress in hematology at the ASH Annual Meeting."

Data being presented by Taiho Oncology and its partners at the 2025 ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition include:

Company-Sponsored Studies

Oral Presentations

Title: A phase 2 dose confirmation trial of oral ASTX030, a combination of oral azacitidine with cedazuridine among patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia



Abstract Number: 491



Session Name: 637. Myelodysplastic Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Moving the Needle Through Novel Approaches in MDS and CMML



Session Date: Dec. 7, 2025



Session Time: 9:30 a.m. to 11a.m.



Presentation Time: 10:15 to 10:30 a.m.



Location: OCCC - Valencia Room W415D



Presenter: Guillermo Garcia-Manero, MD

Title: Low-dose oral decitabine and cedazuridine among patients with low-risk myelodysplastic syndromes



Abstract Number: 790



Session Name: 637. Myelodysplastic Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Treatment Advances in Lower risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Myelodysplastic/Myeloproliferative Neoplasms



Session Date: Dec. 8, 2025



Session Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Presentation Time: 11:15 to 11:30 a.m.



Location: OCCC - Valencia Room W415A



Presenter: Guillermo Garcia-Manero, MD

Online Abstracts

Title: Time burden of treatment with parenteral HMAs in combination with venetoclax among patients with newly diagnosed AML



Abstract Number: 6990



Lead Author: Amer Zeidan, MD

Title: Real-World Characteristics, Treatment Modifications, and Outcomes for AML Patients Receiving HMAs + Venetoclax (1L)



Abstract Number: 8176



Lead Author: Amer Zeidan, MD

Company-Funded Externally Led Studies

Oral Presentations

Title: Phase II Study of the All-Oral Combination of Revumenib (SNDX-5613) with Decitabine/Cedazuridine (ASTX727) and Venetoclax (SAVE) in Newly Diagnosed AML



Abstract Number: 47



Session Name: 617. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Commercially Available Therapies: Frontline treatment with intensive or lower-intensity regimens



Session Date: Dec. 6, 2025



Session Time: 9:30 to 11 a.m.



Presentation Time: 10:30 to 10:45 a.m.



Location: OCCC - Valencia Room W415A



Presenter: Wei-Ying Jen, BM BCh, FRCPath

Title: Oral decitabine/cedazuridine in combination with venetoclax in treatment-naïve high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome or chronic myelomonocytic leukemia: Updates of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial



Abstract Number: 237



Session Name: 637. Myelodysplastic Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Treatment Advances in Higher Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes



Session Date: Dec. 6, 2025



Session Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m.



Presentation Time: 2:30 to 2:45 p.m.



Location: OCCC - Chapin Theater W415BC



Presenter: Alex Bataller, MD, PhD

Title: ASTX727 delivers superior response rates and associated survival benefit versus hydroxycarbamide/best supportive care in CMML and other MDS/MPN overlap syndromes: First results from the Phase 2 UK multicenter randomized ammo trial



Abstract Number: 488



Session Name: 637. Myelodysplastic Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Moving the Needle Through Novel Approaches in MDS and CMML



Session Date: Dec. 7, 2025



Session Time: 9:30 to 11 a.m.



Presentation Time: 10:45 to 11 a.m.



Location: OCCC - Valencia Room W415D



Presenter: Daniel H. Wiseman, MB, ChB, PhD

Title: Phase I/II Study of Decitabine/Cedazuridine (ASXT727), Venetoclax, and Gilteritinib for Patients with FLT3-Mutated Acute Myeloid Leukemia or High-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome



Abstract Number: 997



Session Name: 617. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Commercially Available Therapies: Frontline treatment with intensive or lower-intensity regimens



Session Date: Dec. 8, 2025



Session Time: 4:30 to 6 p.m.



Presentation Time: 4:30 to 4:45 p.m.



Location: OCCC - Chapin Theater W320



Presenter: Roberta S. Azevedo, MD

Poster Presentations

Title: Translational Investigation of Tolinapant (ASTX660) in Acute Myeloid Leukemia Using Integrated Clinical, Bioinformatic, and Pharmacological Approaches



Abstract Number: 2552



Session Name: 802. Chemical Biology and Experimental Therapeutics: Poster I



Session Date: Dec. 6, 2025



Session Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.



Location: OCCC - West Halls B3-B4

Title: A Randomized Phase II Trial of ASTX727 and Venetoclax With or Without Enasidenib for Newly Diagnosed Older Adults With IDH2 Mutant Acute Myeloid Leukemia: A MyeloMATCH Substudy (MM1OA-S03)



Abstract Number: 3466



Session Name: 617. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Commercially Available Therapies: Poster II



Session Date: Dec. 7, 2025



Session Time: 6 to 8 p.m.



Location: OCCC - West Halls B3-B4

Title: Trial in progress: A Phase I Study Evaluating the Safety of cirtuvivint (CIRT) as Monotherapy and in Combination with ASTX727 in Patients with MDS and AML



Abstract Number: 3431



Session Name: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Investigational Drug and Cellular Therapies: Poster II



Session Date: Dec. 7, 2025



Session Time: 6 to 8 p.m.



Location: OCCC - West Halls B3-B4

Title: Trial in Progress - A Randomized Study of ASTX727 With or Without Ladademstat in Accelerated/Blast-Phase Myeloproliferative Neoplasms



Abstract Number: 3827



Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II



Session Date: Dec. 7, 2025



Session Time: 6 to 8 p.m.



Location: OCCC - West Halls B3-B4

Title: A Comparison of Overall Survival and Quality of Life in MDS Patients Treated with Azacitidine vs Decitabine: A Propensity-Matched Registry Study



Abstract Number: 3862



Session Name: 637. Myelodysplastic Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II



Session Date: Dec. 7, 2025



Session Time: 6 to 8 p.m.



Location: OCCC - West Halls B3-B4

Title: A Multiarm Phase 1b Study of Personalized Oral Maintenance Therapy with Decitabine/Cedazuridine (ASTX727) Plus Physician’s Choice of Venetoclax, Gilteritinib, Enasidenib, or Ivosidenib in Acute Myeloid Leukemia



Abstract Number: 5228



Session Name: 617. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Commercially Available Therapies: Poster III



Session Date: Dec. 8, 2025



Session Time: 6 to 8 p.m.



Location: OCCC - West Halls B3-B4

About Taiho Oncology, Inc.

The mission of Taiho Oncology, Inc. is to improve the lives of patients with cancer, their families and their caregivers. The company specializes in the development and commercialization of orally administered anti-cancer agents for various tumor types. Taiho Oncology has a robust pipeline of small-molecule clinical candidates targeting solid-tumor and hematological malignancies, with additional candidates in pre-clinical development. Taiho Oncology is a subsidiary of Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. which is part of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. Taiho Oncology is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey and oversees its parent company's European and Canadian operations, which are located in Baar, Switzerland and Oakville, Ontario, Canada.

For more information, visit https://www.taihooncology.com/, and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Taiho Oncology and the Taiho Oncology logo are registered trademarks of Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Taiho Oncology Contact:

Leigh Labrie



(609) 664-9878



llabrie@taihooncology.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taiho-oncology-announces-14-presentations-including-six-oral-presentations-at-the-67th-american-society-of-hematology-annual-meeting-and-exposition-302613890.html

SOURCE Taiho Oncology