T-CURX GmbH Enters into Technology Access Agreement with Kytopen

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and WÜRZBURG, Germany, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kytopen Corp., a leader in providing non-viral, continuous flow cellular engineering technologies, and T-CURX GmbH (“T-CURX”), a leader in non-viral, transposon-based CAR-T manufacturing for the treatment of cancer, today announced the execution of a joint agreement providing T-CURX access to the Flowfect® cellular engineering technology through Kytopen’s Technology Access Program (“TAP”). The signing of this most recent TAP agreement represents the expansion of Kytopen’s program into Europe. By combining the Flowfect Tx™ platform with its proprietary transposon gene transfer technology, T-CURX seeks to overcome the hurdles in combatting solid tumors and cell therapy scale-up and foresees bringing a more potent and durable cell therapy to the clinic more rapidly.

A critical deciding factor for T-CURX to enter into this agreement was the proof of validation of the Flowfect Tx™ platform for GMP manufacturing of engineered cells at clinical and commercial scale. By balancing the influence of multiple parameters, the Flowfect™ technology provides an optimal gene delivery process, while continuous flow enables the processing of liters of material to produce hundreds of billions of healthy, high-quality engineered cells in a closed, automated system in just minutes.

During the program, T-CURX will have access to an extensive proof of concept process development with the Flowfect™ technology. As a premier TAP partner, Kytopen will install the Flowfect Tx™ platform on-site and T-CURX will receive dedicated support from Kytopen’s specialized Field Applications Team. In addition, T-CURX will gain access to the Flowfect Discover™ 96-well optimization platform to rapidly progress from proof-of-concept testing through process development optimization and into clinical and commercial manufacturing scale.

“We are very excited to introduce T-CURX as our premier partner in Germany. The deployment of our Flowfect Tx™ platform beyond our domestic install base represents a new phase in the expansion of our Technology Access Program,” said Michael Chiu, Chief Executive Officer at Kytopen. “Europe offers significant potential as a key market with many organizations focused on the development of advanced cell therapies to treat cancer, autoimmune diseases, and other debilitating diseases and we are committed to serving these partners to develop lifesaving treatments quicker for patients worldwide.”

“T-CURX and all of our experts involved in translating non-viral, transposon-based CAR-T technologies into clinical applications are excited about the opportunity to start this collaboration with Kytopen,” says Ulf Grawunder, Chief Executive Officer of T-CURX. “The opportunity of upscaling CAR-T manufacturing in a GMP set up for clinical and eventually for commercial supply of CAR-T therapies presented by Kytopen with its GMP-validated Flowfect TX™ platform fits perfectly into our strategy to democratize CAR-T therapies, i.e. by making CAR-T manufacturing more scalable and affordable for patients globally.”

About Kytopen:

The innovative leader in non-viral, continuous flow cellular engineering technologies, Kytopen, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is transforming how cell therapies are manufactured by maximizing yields, delivering hundreds of billions of engineered cells in minutes – faster than any other technology – and thereby accelerating the discovery, development, and manufacture of advanced engineered cell therapies. Its Flowfect® cellular engineering technology is highly tunable, gentle on cells, and has demonstrated performance across a range of cell types, payloads, and therapeutic applications. Kytopen has recently disclosed strategic partnerships with industry-leading biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and cell therapy-focused medical centers. Kytopen continues to engage strategic partners and is committed to enabling their partners’ success by providing innovative technology and developing close collaborative relationships to bring lifesaving, next generation cell therapies to patients worldwide. www.kytopen.com

About T-CURX:

T-CURX GmbH (“T-CURX”) is a private biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercialising next generation CAR-T cell therapies in cancer indications of high medical need. Based in Würzburg, Germany, the Company´s proprietary CAR-T technologies were developed in the labs of co-founder Professor Michael Hudecek at Universitätsklinikum Würzburg and are centered around a novel Sleeping Beauty (“SB”) Transposon gene transfer technology, which is exclusively licensed to T-CURX.

T-CURX leverages several cutting-edge CAR-T engineering technologies, including virus-free transposon based genetic engineering and a highly flexible and modular CAR format. This provides unparalleled flexibility, efficacy, safety, but also scalability for developing CAR-T cells at significantly lower costs than conventional lentivirus-based CAR-T cell manufacturing. With an ambition to democratize transformative personalized CAR-T immunotherapies, T-CURX has a development pipeline of four CAR-T programmes.

For more information about T-CURX visit the website at www.t-curx.com

