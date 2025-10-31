Synthekine Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation of Initial Clinical Data of STK-012 Plus Pembrolizumab and Chemotherapy in First-Line, PD-L1 Negative Nonsquamous NSCLC at SITC 2025 Annual Meeting

STK-012 is an α/β biased IL-2 designed to specifically stimulate antigen activated T cells

Results from an ongoing Phase 1a/1b to be presented at SITC

Company will also present new preclinical data on combinations of STK-012 with T cell engagers

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synthekine Inc., an engineered cytokine therapeutics company, today announced that data from a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial of its α/β biased IL-2 partial agonist, STK-012, will be presented in a late-breaking oral presentation at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2025 taking place in National Harbor, MD., from November 7-9, 2025. In this study, STK-012 is being evaluated in combination with standard-of-care pembrolizumab + chemotherapy in first-line, PD-L1 negative nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. The company will also present new preclinical data on combinations of STK-012 and T cell engagers.

“We are excited to present our first clinical data in first-line, PD-L1 negative nonsquamous NSCLC patients from the ongoing trial of STK-012, our lead program and a novel approach to biasing IL-2,” said Debanjan Ray, chief executive officer of Synthekine. “PD-L1 negative patients comprise approximately one-third of the nonsquamous NSCLC population, and these patients receive significantly reduced benefit from standard-of-care chemoimmunotherapy versus PD-L1 positive patients. We look forward to sharing these results with the scientific community, and the further development of STK-012 in this setting in our SYNERGY-101 study, a global, randomized Phase 2 trial which is currently ongoing.”

Details are as follows and available on the SITC online itinerary:

(Please note that the late-breaking clinical data will be shared both as an oral presentation and a poster.)

Title: Initial Phase 1a/1b Results of STK-012, an α/β IL-2 Receptor Biased Partial Agonist, with Pembrolizumab, Pemetrexed, and Carboplatin in 1L PD-L1 Negative Non-Squamous NSCLC

Session Title: Clinical Oral Abstract Session 2

Session Date & Time: Saturday, November 8, 2025, 2:00 PM ET

Location: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, Potomac Ballroom

Abstract Number: 1345

Title: Initial Phase 1a/1b Results of STK-012, an α/β IL-2 Receptor Biased Partial Agonist, with Pembrolizumab, Pemetrexed, and Carboplatin in 1L PD-L1 Negative Non-Squamous NSCLC

Session Title: Exhibits and Poster Reception

Session Date & Time: Friday, November 7, 2025, 5:35 PM – 7:00 PM ET

Location: Prince George ABC Exhibit Halls, Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center

Poster Board Number: 1345

Abstract Number: 1345

Title: STK-012, a First-in-Class α/β IL-2 Receptor Biased Partial Agonist Enhances the Anti-Tumor Efficacy of Bispecific Antibodies

Session Title: Exhibits and Poster Reception

Session Date & Time: Saturday, November 8, 2025, 5:10 PM – 6:35 PM ET

Location: Prince George ABC Exhibit Halls, Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center

Poster Board Number: 682

Abstract Number: 682

Copies of the presentation and posters will be available on Synthekine’s website following presentation at the meeting.

About Synthekine

Synthekine is harnessing the potential of cytokine therapeutics to develop selective immunotherapies designed to improve the treatment paradigm of cancer and inflammatory disease. Using insights on cytokine structure and function, the company engineers therapeutics designed to unlock the full efficacy potential of cytokines while avoiding their associated toxicities. Synthekine is applying principles of cytokine partial agonism and immunological specificity across multiple therapeutic areas to create a broad and deep pipeline of product candidates. These novel immunotherapies include modified cytokines and surrogate cytokine agonists. For more information, visit www.www.synthekine.com, and follow us on X @synthekine and LinkedIn.

Jake Robison

Inizio Evoke Comms

619-849-5383

Jake.robison@inizioevoke.com