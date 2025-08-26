SUBSCRIBE
Syndax Announces Participation in September 2025 Investor Conferences

August 26, 2025 | 
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies, today announced that Michael A. Metzger, Chief Executive Officer, as well as members of the Syndax management team, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Citi’s 2025 BioPharma Back to School Conference with a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 4:45 p.m. ET.
  • H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference with a company presentation on Monday, September 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of these sessions will be available in the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include Revuforj® (revumenib), an FDA-approved menin inhibitor, and Niktimvo™ (axatilimab-csfr), an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. Fueled by our commitment to reimagining cancer care, Syndax is working to unlock the full potential of its pipeline and is conducting several clinical trials across the continuum of treatment. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on X and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contacts
Sharon Klahre
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
sklahre@syndax.com
Tel 781.684.9827

SNDX-G


