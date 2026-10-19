Syncromune to Present Updated Long-Term Overall Survival Data from Phase 1 Trial of SYNC-T Therapy SV-102 in Metastatic Prostate Cancer at ESMO Congress 2026

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., and WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncromune, Inc., a privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing SYNC-T™ an investigational in situ multi-target immunotherapy platform for solid tumors, today announced that updated long-term overall survival (OS) data from a Phase 1 trial of SYNC-T Therapy SV-102 in patients with metastatic prostate cancer will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, taking place October 23–27, 2026, in Madrid, Spain.

Presentation Details

Title: Long Term Follow-Up of Overall Survival in Patients with Metastatic Prostate Cancer from the Phase 1 Trial of SYNC-T SV-102 Immunotherapy

Session Category: Metastatic Prostate Cancer

Presentation Number: 2247P

Date/Time: Friday, October 23, 2026, 15:15–16:10 CEST

Presenting Author: Carlos Vargas, M.D., Hospital Diomed, Mexico City, Mexico

The data will be presented as Syncromune continues to advance the ongoing, multicenter, Phase 2a LEGION-100 trial (NCT06533644), which is evaluating SYNC-T Therapy SV-102 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Abstracts accepted for presentation will be published online via the ESMO website on Monday, October 19, 2026. All accepted abstracts will be published online three weeks after the congress in the ESMO Congress 2026 Abstract Book, a supplement to ESMO’s official journal, Annals of Oncology.

The poster will be made available after the presentation on the News section of the company’s website: https://syncromune.com.

About Syncromune® and SYNC-T™ Therapy

Syncromune is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of SYNC-T, a potentially first-in-class platform immunotherapy designed to address major unmet medical needs and treatment challenges of metastatic solid tumor cancers. SYNC-T is an investigational in situ personalized cancer therapy engineered to synchronize the location of three components involved in T cell activation and an anti-tumor immune response. The platform features a novel proprietary needle-based device delivery system designed for combination drug/device immunotherapy. First, the system is designed to lyse a portion of a target tumor via a proprietary freeze/thaw method to rupture tumor cells and release patient-specific tumor antigens into the tumor microenvironment (TME), with the goal of activating the immune system. Next, the delivery system facilitates the infusion of our investigational multi-target immunomodulatory drug directly into the lysed area of the tumor. The volume of the infusion is intended to promote the flow of antigens and the drug into tumor-draining lymph nodes, where they are intended to co-localize with immune cells. This co-localization approach is designed to unite three components involved in T cell activation. The combination intratumoral therapy is designed to target multiple mechanisms of cancer, with the goal of promoting in situ immune activation, addressing immune suppression and limiting systemic drug exposure. The goal is to generate a systemic anti-tumor response that may recognize and attack both primary and metastatic tumors throughout the body and support immune memory. Our lead candidate, SYNC-T Therapy SV-102, is currently being evaluated in the U.S. in our multicenter Phase 2 LEGION-100 clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). For more information, please visit www.legion100trial.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning our business, operations and financial performance and condition, as well as our plans, objectives and expectations for our business operations and financial performance and condition. Any statements contained in this press release or expressed orally in connection herewith that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by phrases such as “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “estimates” or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe our business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the clinical development, potential mechanism and effects of SYNC-T Therapy SV-102; the progress, timing and geographic expansion of LEGION-100; and the expansion of Syncromune’s pipeline and clinical infrastructure. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks that preliminary or early-stage clinical results may not be confirmed in later-stage or larger trials; adverse events or other safety issues may arise; patient enrollment, trial operations or regulatory review may be delayed; planned trial expansion may not occur on the anticipated timeline or at all; and Syncromune may not obtain regulatory approval for SYNC-T Therapy SV-102. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release or expressed orally in connection herewith are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. This press release was prepared by us for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, or solicitation of an offer, to sell any securities at any time. None of Syncromune’s securities have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities law. Such securities have not been approved or disapproved by the Securities and Exchange Commission or by any state securities regulatory authority, nor has the Securities and Exchange Commission or any such state authority passed on the accuracy or adequacy of this press release. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. Some of the information contained in this press release may be derived from information provided by industry sources. We believe that such information is accurate and that the sources from which it has been obtained are reliable; however, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of such information and have not independently verified such information.

Contact

Michael Tattory

LifeSci Communications

mtattory@lifescicomms.com

Danielle Hobbs

EVP, Marketing & Commercial Strategy

dhobbs@syncromune.com