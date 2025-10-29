Syncell Launches Ultra-High-Precision Photolabeling Kit for Nanoscopic Proteomic Discovery

New Synlight-Pure™ Kit together with Syncell’s Microscoop® Mint platform achieves high-specificity subcellular proteomic discovery with 25 nm labeling precision and gives scientists the unique ability to unlock hidden biology with the most precise and unbiased solution on the market today

LIVERMORE, Calif. & TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Microscoop--Syncell Inc., the nanoscopic proteomics company, today announced the launch of its Synlight-Pure™ Kit, an ultra-high-precision photolabeling reagent for the company’s Microscoop® Mint platform. The kit allows life scientists to reveal unbiased proteomes within the interaction distance of 25 nanometers at microscopy-selected regions of interest, offering unmatched high specificity for a true discovery approach in tissue or cell samples.

The Synlight-Pure Kit complements Syncell’s Synlight-Rich™ Kit in high-precision specificity versus large-coverage sensitivity and does not require any hardware or software upgrades. It offers a streamlined workflow for microscopy-guided protein purification and deep subcellular exploration, particularly at the molecular interaction level. Used with the Microscoop Mint platform, it can capture all proteins within a biological region of interest while minimizing off-target biotinylation and artifacts associated with engineered labels. Researchers can now profile cells, organelles, or even sub-organelle regions. They can also probe neighborhood proteomes of features like cell membranes, cell-cell interfaces, inter-organelle contact sites, granular structures, and other small features, with higher sensitivity and specificity than traditional protein analysis approaches.

Existing technologies have struggled to fully unlock the proteome of the cell plasma membrane, which governs how molecules enter, exit, and signal within cells. Its full proteomic landscape, or surfaceome, has long eluded discovery. Syncell’s Microscoop Mint platform, combined with Synlight-Pure enrichment, overcomes this barrier by isolating plasma-membrane proteins with nanometer precision. When integrated with LC–MS analysis, the system identifies thousands of proteins with exceptional specificity while discovering previously unknown targets for drug discovery. This breakthrough opens a new window into how receptors and transporters orchestrate cellular communication and disease pathways.

“Protein–protein interactions are central to how cells function, and their dysregulation underlies many common diseases,” said Jung-Chi Liao, PhD, CEO and founder at Syncell. “Our new Synlight-Pure Kit together with the Microscoop Mint platform delivers significant performance advantages and achieves high-specificity subcellular proteomic discovery by double screening of image-based target selection and chemistry-based proximity selection. The approach empowers scientists to identify new key protein players for specific biological problems and diseases and to shed light on critical protein interactions that are challenging for existing techniques.”

Syncell’s Microscoop Mint technology combines the latest advances in microscopy-guided photochemistry, precision mechatronics, and advanced biochemistry. The platform integrates seamlessly with mass spectrometry systems or services to enable unbiased, hypothesis-free proteomic studies with spatial context. Researchers are using the platform to improve drug target discovery and diagnostic biomarker discovery, and to advance discoveries in cell biology, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.

Live Webinar

Syncell is hosting two webinars to share application data and provide additional details on the new Synlight-Pure Kit.

Introducing Synlight-Pure: Enabling Nanoscopic Proteomics

Date / Time: Wednesday, November 12, 2025 / 9 am PT

To register in advance: https://go.syncell.com/SynlightPure1

Date / Time: Wednesday, November 12, 2025 / 6 pm PT

To register in advance: https://go.syncell.com/SynlightPure2

About Syncell

Syncell is a life sciences company focused on high-precision proteomic discovery. Its proprietary Microscoop® Mint platform delivers unmatched in situ proteome coverage and precision, surpassing the limits of traditional protein analysis approaches. Seamlessly compatible with mass spectrometry, the platform eliminates reliance on predefined targets, enabling a hypothesis-free workflow that is accelerating breakthroughs in diagnostic and therapeutic development, cell biology, neuroscience, oncology, immunology, spatial biology, and beyond. Syncell serves a growing global customer base with offices and laboratories in Livermore, Calif., and Taipei, Taiwan. For more information, visit www.Syncell.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

