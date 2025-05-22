Syantra Inc completes new IP filings in cancer screening and treatment

New IP builds on the innovative "tumor education" approach incorporated in the company's patent pending Onco-ID platform for early cancer detection.

CALGARY, AB, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Syantra, Inc., has recently completed new patent filings that expand previous work in cancer molecular diagnostics to encompass new drug targets and therapeutics.

Syantra's whole blood mRNA cancer screening platform, Onco-ID, offers a new type of blood test to identify cancer in its earliest stages by focusing on the body's response to disease.

Now, Syantra scientists have expanded this foundation to identify new drug targets and to develop strategies to affect the tumor education process. This precision medicine approach will enable new tools for both identifying when cancer is present and mitigating disease.

A privately held, precision biotechnology company, Syantra has long been focused on cancer screening, particularly for breast cancer, utilizing a novel approach that leverages signals from the body's immune system (rather than cancer cells or pieces of cancer DNA in the bloodstream) to target early-stage detection.

"These new patent filings bolster Syantra's foundation of understanding and utilizing the body's powerful system for monitoring and attacking disease," said Syantra CEO, Rob Lozuk. "The new approaches coming out of these findings enable not only the early detection of cancer, but also intervention through new therapies."

An important feature of Syantra's approach has been the development and use of unique cellular discovery models that incorporate important features of the tumor education process and are directly related to processes happening naturally in the body.

"By developing and employing our dynamic lab models, we have been able to generate important data that continues to expand our understanding of tumor education," said Kristina Rinker, CSO at Syantra. "This has allowed us to investigate molecular pathways and chemical compounds in an exciting new way, providing key insights and discoveries that will impact our understanding of cancer progression."

As highlighted in recent news releases, Syantra is continuing clinical studies around the world to expand data and promote further innovation to advance health through early cancer detection and treatment.

About Syantra

Founded by a Calgary-based team of innovators in biomedical engineering and medicine and supported by world-leading clinicians, Syantra Inc. is a privately held, precision biotechnology company pioneering a platform to change the way cancer is detected and treated. For more information, contact rob.lozuk@syantra.com or visit https://www.syantra.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syantra-inc-completes-new-ip-filings-in-cancer-screening-and-treatment-302462596.html

SOURCE Syantra Inc.