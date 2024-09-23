SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Sutro Biopharma Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - September 20, 2024

September 23, 2024 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that on September 16, 2024, the Compensation Committee of Sutro’s Board of Directors granted 60,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) of Sutro common stock to a new employee. The grant was made as an inducement material to the employee’s acceptance of employment with Sutro and was approved by the Compensation Committee of Sutro’s Board of Directors in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of Sutro’s 2021 Equity Inducement Plan. One-fourth of the total number of shares subject to the RSUs will vest on the one-year anniversary of the employee’s hire date and annually thereafter until fully vested on the fourth anniversary, subject to the employee’s continued service with Sutro on each such vesting date.

About Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma, Inc., is a clinical-stage company relentlessly focused on the discovery and development of precisely designed cancer therapeutics, to transform what science can do for patients. Sutro’s fit-for-purpose technology, including cell-free XpressCF®, provides the opportunity for broader patient benefit and an improved patient experience. Sutro has multiple clinical stage candidates, including luveltamab tazevibulin, or luvelta, a registrational-stage folate receptor alpha (FolRα)-targeting ADC in clinical studies. A robust pipeline, coupled with high-value collaborations and industry partnerships, validates Sutro’s continuous product innovation. Sutro is headquartered in South San Francisco. For more information, follow Sutro on social media @Sutrobio, or visit www.sutrobio.com.

CONTACT: Contact Emily White Sutro Biopharma (650) 823-7681 ewhite@sutrobio.com

Northern California Best Places to Work Compensation
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Group Of Employees Being Fired By Their Company.
Layoffs
Astellas Gene Therapies to Close Biomanufacturing Facility, Affecting About 100 Employees
September 3, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of hand holding $100 bills spread out
Compensation
Pay Range Transparency: New Law Could Help Massachusetts Biopharma Industry
August 21, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Hand holding a pill against psychedelic background
Psychedelics
FDA Rejects Lykos’ MDMA-Assisted PTSD Therapy After Negative Adcomm
August 9, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kenny Walter
Sangamo Therapeutics headquarters in Brisbane, California
Deals
Cash-Strapped Sangamo Gets Lifeline from Genentech in Potential $1.9B Neuro Deal
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen