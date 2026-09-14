Susan G. Komen® and AstraZeneca Partnership to Make Patient Navigation Available to All

Navigation Infrastructure Collaboration Seeks to Remove Barriers to High-Quality Care, Lifesaving Treatment So No One Dies of Breast Cancer

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, has announced a partnership with AstraZeneca to make patient navigation part of the national health care infrastructure to help patients overcome barriers, access timely treatment, reduce stress and improve adherence to cancer care plans. Komen and AstraZeneca will build a Navigation Infrastructure Collaboration to strengthen patient navigation nationwide by developing the evidence, infrastructure and scalable solutions that span diverse health systems and care settings to assist patients as they navigate one of the most overwhelming journeys of their lives.

Patient navigation is one of the most proven interventions in cancer care, but access to it can depend on where a person receives care. Navigators offer a range of services, with the goal of helping patients understand their diagnosis and treatment, coordinate appointments, manage insurance challenges, find financial assistance if they require it and advocate for themselves every step of the way.

“The Navigation Infrastructure Collaboration between Susan G. Komen and AstraZeneca seeks to change the current support model so that patient navigation is available across all care systems and zip codes and not limited by what individual providers can offer,” said Victoria Smart, senior vice president of mission at Susan G. Komen. “We have incredible high-quality care and life-saving treatment options that will benefit many breast cancer patients, but far too many patients face barriers to accessing the care they require. The next breakthrough in cancer care may not come from the lab; it may be from breaking down the barriers that stand between patients and the cures.”

An estimated 30% of cancer patients receive care outside of accredited programs where navigation is not required, increasing the likelihood of delays in diagnoses, treatment initiation and follow-up care. In the last fiscal year, Komen’s Patient Care Center offered 19,628 navigation services to 12,791 people experiencing barriers in their care.

“Navigating breast cancer care can be complex, and no one should have to face it alone. Patient navigation provides trusted guidance and helps address barriers that may delay or disrupt care,” said Alison Dziarmaga, Vice President, Head of Breast Cancer Franchise, U.S. Oncology Business Unit, AstraZeneca. “At AstraZeneca, we believe scientific innovation has the greatest impact when patients can access the care they need. Through this collaboration, we have the opportunity to expand access to navigation support for those who need it most while advancing system-level changes that can make navigation more consistently available across care settings and communities.”

The initiative also seeks to identify national gaps in access to care across care settings and populations while establishing the evidence required to support system-level change. By working together, the program will also improve outcomes by increasing diagnostic follow-up and adherence to treatment and generating actionable policy recommendations to support a health care system with the capacity to deliver navigation as the standard of care.

Read more about Susan G. Komen’s partnership with AstraZeneca and the Navigation Infrastructure Collaboration.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working toward a future where no one dies from breast cancer. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

Amanda DeBard

Susan G. Komen

(972) 701-2131

adebard@komen.org