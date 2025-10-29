Sunshine Biopharma Scores a Major Regulatory Win to Market Domperidone in Canada (NASDAQ: SBFM)

Momentum has a way of separating the contenders from the crowd. Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) is quickly establishing which side of that line it's on. After scoring another major regulatory win, that position certainly isn't one of many in the crowd. On Tuesday, the company announced that it had secured Health Canada authorization to commercialize domperidone through its Nora Pharma subsidiary, a milestone that not only expands its commercial reach but also validates its growing track record of revenue-generating execution.

It's a potentially enormous win, particularly for a microcap biotech trading with a market cap under $10 million. Health Canada's decision opens access to one of the most respected and tightly regulated pharmaceutical markets in the world. But the significance runs deeper than geography. This approval gives Sunshine entry into a market segment that moves fast, scales efficiently, and rewards consistency more than marketing.

For Sunshine, the math is simple but powerful. Global domperidone sales are projected to reach $1.36 billion by the end of 2025. North America accounts for roughly 39% of that, and Canada represents nearly 17% of the North American share. That translates to a $200 million-plus opportunity in Sunshine's own backyard. Not theoretical, not futuristic, but tangible and accessible now. It's a win that fits right into Sunshine's playbook: stack measurable progress, compound it, and let the results speak louder than the hype.

A Pattern of Reaching Milestones

On that front, there's plenty to value. This newest marketing approval isn't a one-off regulatory milestone; it's part of a bigger pattern of creating value drivers. Nora Pharma's methodical approach to the generics market has created a base of recurring revenue and regulatory credibility, enabling each new launch to be faster, smoother, and more efficient. Domperidone isn't just another product in that lineup. It's the kind of green light that turns operational momentum into market momentum. And in biotech, that's where the real separation begins.

It's also proof that the system works. Each launch fuels the next, tightening the company's execution loop and creating a rhythm that's hard to ignore. Sunshine's playbook doesn't change, and it doesn't need to. It's simple: build, earn, and let the results do the talking. The market seems to be listening.

Trading volume in SBFM stock surged more than 1600% to nearly 10 million shares traded following the announcement, a clear sign that the market is starting to connect the dots. This isn't noise or speculation driving the move. It's performance. Real products. Real approvals. Real momentum. And while Tuesday's announcement is clearly a catalyst, the bigger takeaway is that Sunshine's consistency in execution is becoming a constant that stakeholders can rely on.

Adding to Its Win Streak

Those who have followed Sunshine understand that sentiment well. They've watched a broader roadmap take shape and continue to expand. Sunshine's biosimilar NIOPEG® targets the same therapeutic category as Neulasta®, a multibillion-dollar oncology drug. Its research pipeline includes K1.1, an mRNA-based therapy that has shown measurable tumor reduction in liver cancer models, as well as antiviral protease inhibitors developed in collaboration with the University of Arizona.

It's a diverse mix, but not a scattered one. Each division supports the next, creating a business model where revenue and research move in sync. Still, what makes Sunshine's progress even more notable is the discipline behind it. Many micro-cap biotechs chase breakthroughs. Sunshine is marketing its.

Every regulatory win, every product launch, and every scientific milestone adds torque to a company that knows how to scale patiently without losing focus. The Health Canada authorization isn't just another regulatory milestone. It's another turn of the wheel accelerating Sunshine's growth engine.

The takeaway is this: Sunshine is proving that momentum isn't always about speed. It's about direction, durability, and the confidence to keep moving when others hesitate. Sunshine Biopharma has found its rhythm, and judging by the volume, its beat is starting to resonate.

About Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

Sunshine Biopharma currently has 72 generic prescription drugs on the market in Canada and more than 12 additional drugs planned to be launched in the remainder of 2025. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma is conducting a proprietary drug development program which is comprised of (i) K1.1 mRNA, an mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle targeted for liver cancer, and (ii) PLpro protease inhibitor, a small molecule for treatment of SARS Coronavirus infections. For more information, please visit: www.sunshinebiopharma.com .

All registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (the "Company") that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These statements appear in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, including statements related to the Company's drug development activities, financial performance, and future growth. These risks and uncertainties are further described in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements and risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings.

Forward-Looking Statements

This article was prepared by Hawk Point Media Group, LLC and may contain information, views, or opinions regarding the future expectations, plans, and prospects of Sunshine BioPharma, Inc.. that constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts and are based on assumptions, beliefs, and expectations regarding future economic and operating performance. Although Hawk Point Media Group, LLC believes such statements are made in good faith and based on information available at the time of writing, there can be no assurance that the expectations expressed will prove accurate. Sunshine BioPharma, Inc. and Hawk Point Media Group, LLC undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, industry conditions, regulatory developments, economic trends, and risks identified in Sunshine BioPharma, Inc. filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of publication.

Accuracy & Disclosure Statement:

Hawk Point Media Group, LLC ("HPM") operates on a fee-based, fixed-term retainer with Meza Media LLC to provide press-release, editorial, digital-media, and consulting services. Under this agreement, HPM is responsible for producing and publishing sponsored content. Meza Media LLC has paid HPM a fixed retainer, from which up to ten thousand U.S. dollars will be allocated toward the creation and syndication of content about Sunshine BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) for the period beginning October 14, 2025 and ending October 31, 2025. Due to this arrangement, this material should be considered sponsored content. The information contained herein is based on sources believed to be reliable, including publicly available filings, company disclosures, and direct website content, and is accurate to the best of our knowledge at the time of creation. This material may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on such statements and should refer to the company's SEC filings for additional information. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, legal, or tax advice. Nothing herein constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, or offer to buy or sell any security. HPM is not a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer.

At the time of creation, HPM does not own, buy, sell, or trade securities of the companies covered, including Sunshine BioPharma, Inc. HPM will not receive award shares as compensation and will not purchase shares in the open market for Sunshine BioPharma, Inc. for a period of not less than thirty (30) days on either side of the engagement period. If HPM owns shares in a featured company prior to any services agreement, HPM agrees to either decline the engagement or divest all such shares at least five (5) days before any digital marketing program begins. Readers should assume that Meza Media LLC, its principals, or affiliates may own shares of the featured company and, at their sole discretion and without consultation with HPM, may sell some or all of those shares at any time, including during the campaign period.

Any reproduction or syndication of this content must include this disclosure. This statement is made pursuant to Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, the Federal Trade Commission's Endorsement Guides (16 CFR Part 255), and other applicable regulations governing sponsored investment communications.

For more information, please contact: info@hawkpointmedia.com

SOURCE: Sunshine Biopharma

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire