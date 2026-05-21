Sunshine Biopharma Receives Canadian Regulatory Approval for Generic Amoxicillin

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) (the "Company"), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in generic and specialty prescription medications, is pleased to announce the approval of its generic Amoxicillin formulation for the Canadian market. This strategic expansion reinforces Sunshine Biopharma's commitment to providing affordable, high-quality antibiotics to patients across Canada.

Amoxicillin, a widely prescribed penicillin-class antibiotic, is used to treat a variety of bacterial infections including ear infections, sinus infections, strep throat, pneumonia, bronchitis, urinary tract infections, skin and soft‑tissue infections, and dental infections. Sunshine Biopharma's generic version will be available in multiple dosage forms and strengths, ensuring broad accessibility for prescribers and pharmacists. It is anticipated that Sunshine Biopharma's Amoxicillin will be ready to ship to pharmacies in August 2026.

Amoxicillin global sales revenue in 2025 was estimated to be between $4.9 billion and $5.9 billion USD and is expected to increase at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% reaching approximately $6.4 USD by 2031. The major drivers for this market growth include the increasing prevalence of bacterial infections worldwide, the rising demand for affordable antibiotic treatments, and the growing adoption Amoxicillin in pediatric and adult care. The Canadian market comprises approximately 2% of the global total (IQVIA, OECD, Health Canada).

"We are proud to add Amoxicillin to our expanding portfolio of generic antibiotics," said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. "This launch aligns with our mission to deliver essential medications at competitive prices while maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance."

About Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

Sunshine Biopharma currently has 60 generic prescription drugs on the market in Canada and approximately 12 additional drugs scheduled to be launched in the remainder of 2026. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma is conducting a proprietary drug development program which is comprised of (i) K1.1 mRNA, an mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle targeted for liver cancer, and (ii) PLpro protease inhibitor, a small molecule for treatment of SARS Coronavirus infections. For more information, please visit: www.sunshinebiopharma.com.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (the "Company") that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These statements appear in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, including statements related to the Company's drug development activities, financial performance, and future growth. These risks and uncertainties are further described in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements and risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings.

For more information, please contact:

Camille Sebaaly, CFO

Direct Line: 514-814-0464

camille.sebaaly@sunshinebiopharma.com

SOURCE: Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

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