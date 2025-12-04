SUBSCRIBE
Sunflower Therapeutics Completes Major Installation of Daisy Petal™ Systems at the Serum Institute of India, the World’s Largest Vaccine Manufacturer

December 4, 2025 | 
Daisy Petal™ systems installed in GMP space to enable perfusion fermentation at SIIPL, enabling faster, higher-yield protein production in a compact, user-friendly platform

MEDFORD, Mass. & PUNE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunflower Therapeutics (Sunflower), a public benefit corporation transforming global access to protein manufacturing capacity for diverse applications, today announced that it has completed the sale and installation of several Daisy Petal™ Perfusion Bioreactor Systems at the Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (SIIPL), part of Cyrus Poonawalla Group, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. The installation marks the largest deployment of the Daisy Petal to date, highlighting the growing global adoption of perfusion fermentation in commercial vaccine manufacturing.



Sunflower’s innovative Daisy Petal™ perfusion fermentation system is a breakthrough technology that uses a single-use assembly designed specifically for intuitive installation and a simple user experience. The system’s hardware and controls are engineered and optimized for in-vessel perfusion utilizing a disposable stirred tank reactor outfitted with a unique in-vessel cell retention device that enables greater volumetric productivity from the bench through scale-up manufacturing. With this approach, the system boasts space-time yield benefits five-to-ten times greater compared to traditional fed-batch fermentation methods for the production of diverse proteins.

“Completing this installation at the Serum Institute of India is a pivotal moment for Sunflower and for global vaccine accessibility,” said Dr. Kerry R. Love, Founder, CEO, and President of Sunflower Therapeutics. “The Daisy Petal™ offers a path to clinical biomanufacturing in a system dramatically smaller than conventional bioreactors. Its patented technology and automated, user-friendly platform enable companies like SIIPL to unlock the advantages of perfusion fermentation, accelerating high-quality protein production and expanding access to life-saving vaccines worldwide.”

Sunflower’s bioprocessing software suite, compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for use in regulated biomanufacturing, includes HelianthOS™, Nursery™, and Harvest™. These tools enable walkaway automation of fermentation processes, easy development of process recipes with no coding, and the secure storage of process data generated by the Daisy Petal™ System. Together, these three elements provide a cohesive ecosystem that enables efficient and intuitive operations throughout an entire campaign.

To learn more about the Daisy Petal™, please visit sunflowertx.com.

About Sunflower Therapeutics

Sunflower Therapeutics is a unique biotech with a mission to transform bioeconomies worldwide by creating accessible solutions for protein product development and commercial manufacturing. Using our core technologies – an efficient host, data-driven methods for process development, and continuous biomanufacturing equipment – our team aims to democratize bioprocessing.


