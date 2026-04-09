Sumitomo Biorational Company Marks Official Launch with Inauguration Event

Newly launched company serves as Sumitomo Chemical’s Global Center of Excellence for Biorational Innovation

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sumitomo Biorational Company LLC, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd., today celebrated its official launch with an inauguration event held in Libertyville, Illinois. The event brought together employees, leaders, and stakeholders in person, while team members from the company’s major global sites joined virtually to mark the occasion.

Sumitomo Biorational officially began operations on April 1, bringing together Valent BioSciences LLC, MGK, and Valent North America LLC into a unified, collaborative organization designed to accelerate innovation in biorational and botanical technologies.

The inauguration featured remarks from Nobuaki Mito, Representative Director & President of Sumitomo Chemical Company, Tadashi Katayama, President and Managing Executive Officer, Agro & Life Solutions Sector, Sumitomo Chemical Company, and Shin Shojima, President & CEO of Sumitomo Biorational Company, underscoring the strategic importance of Sumitomo Biorational to Sumitomo Chemical’s future growth.

“Today is a milestone for our organization and for our customers worldwide,” said Shin Shojima, President & CEO of Sumitomo Biorational. “Sumitomo Biorational brings together decades of expertise and innovation to deliver science-driven solutions for agriculture, environmental health, public health, and forest health. With this launch, we are positioned to lead in biorational technologies and create lasting value for our customers, growers, and communities.”

Based in Libertyville, Illinois, Sumitomo Biorational serves as Sumitomo Chemical’s Global Center of Excellence for Biorational Innovation, advancing integrated, sustainable solutions derived from natural sources such as microbials and botanicals. The company brings together complementary capabilities to accelerate product development, enhance collaboration, and expand its leadership in agriculture, environmental health, public health, forest health, and related markets.

Sumitomo Biorational operates through three divisions:

AgroSolutions Division , led by Salman Mir , focused on advancing biorational solutions for agriculture.

, led by , focused on advancing biorational solutions for agriculture. Environmental Health Division led by Steve Gullickson , which includes the MGK business and supports environmental health markets.

led by , which includes the MGK business and supports environmental health markets. Public Health and Forest Health Division, led by Jason Clark, focused on protecting public health and forest ecosystems.

Valent U.S.A. LLC continues to operate separately, maintaining its focus on regional agriculture sales and marketing across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, serving as a champion of the Sumitomo Biorational platform and portfolio with their customers and growers.

For regional sales and marketing, the Public Health and Forest Health Division for Valent BioSciences customers will continue doing business under the same representing brand for regional sales and marketing mainly in North America and Africa.

About Sumitomo Biorational Company

Headquartered in Libertyville, Ill., Sumitomo Biorational Company is the Global Center of Excellence for Biorational Innovation, advancing integrated, science-driven solutions in agriculture, public health, forest health, and environmental markets. Sumitomo Biorational operates through three divisions: AgroSolutions, Environmental Health (MGK), and Public Health & Forest Health, leveraging decades of expertise to drive innovation and sustainability for customers worldwide.

For more information, visit sumitomobiorational.com or follow Sumitomo Biorational on our social media pages: LinkedIn, Facebook, X, or Instagram.

About Valent U.S.A.

Valent U.S.A. LLC, headquartered in San Ramon, Calif. and a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd, develops and markets products in the United States, Canada and Mexico that advance sustainable agriculture, protect crops, enhance crop yields, improve food quality, and beautify the environment. Valent U.S.A. products include a well-known line of quality herbicide, insecticide, fungicide, and plant growth regulator products for agricultural, seed protection, and professional use.

About Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Sumitomo Chemical is one of Japan’s leading chemical companies. It currently operates businesses in four sectors — Agro & Life Solutions Sector, ICT & Mobility Solutions Sector, Advanced Medical Solutions Sector, and Essential & Green Materials Sector — and supplies solutions (technologies and products) worldwide that underpin a wide variety of industries and people’s lives. For additional information, visit the company’s website at https://www.sumitomo-chem.co.jp/english/.

Media Contact:

Steve Tatum

steve.tatum@valent.com

925-951-3164