Study Highlighting ENDRA Life Sciences’ TAEUS Technology in Patients with High BMI to be Presented at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting® 2024

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA), an innovator of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), today announced the acceptance of a poster titled “Noninvasive assessment of steatotic liver disease in individuals with class 2 and class 3 obesity” for presentation at The Liver Meeting 2024, hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD), taking place November 15-19 in San Diego.

“This presentation highlights the potential of our TAEUS technology to obtain liver fat fraction measurements in patients with body mass index (BMI) exceeding 35, where accurate and reliable assessment of liver fat is challenging with existing point-of-care solutions. In extreme cases, TAEUS was able to obtain valid measurements of fat fraction in subjects with BMI exceeding 40, where the liver was more than 40mm below the skin surface. The subjects in this presentation were derived from a larger study comparing the performance of TAEUS to MRI measurements of fat fraction in the liver,” stated Michael Thornton, Chief Technology Officer of ENDRA. “We are pleased this abstract was accepted for presentation at AASLD, the largest worldwide scientific conference for liver diseases. We are committed to submitting additional abstracts for presentation at medical and scientific meetings to create further awareness of the unique capabilities of our TAEUS technology in point-of-care applications.”

Publication Number: 2089

Title: Noninvasive assessment of steatotic liver disease in individuals with class 2 and class 3 obesity

Presenter: Michael Thornton

Session: Diagnostics and Biomarkers - MASH

Date: November 16, 2024

Time: 8:00am – 5:00pm Pacific Standard Time

The poster will be available on the Research and Media section of ENDRA’s website after the conference ends.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to assess tissue fat content and monitor tissue ablation during minimally invasive procedures, at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor steatotic liver disease (SLD) and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over two billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

