Structure Therapeutics to Present Aleniglipron, Amylin and Combination Data at the American Diabetes Association 86th Scientific Sessions

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral small molecule therapeutics for metabolic diseases, with a focus on obesity, today announced multiple presentations at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 86th Scientific Sessions, taking place June 5–8, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The presentations include an oral presentation on the ACCESS Phase 2b clinical trial of aleniglipron.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: ACCESS Trial: Dose-Ranging Evaluation of Aleniglipron, an Oral Small Molecule Nonpeptide GLP-1RA, Demonstrates Meaningful Weight Reductions in People Living with Obesity and Overweight

Session: Oral Presentations - Human Studies in Obesity Treatment: Emerging Therapeutic Options and Strategies for Decision-Making (1032-OR)

Speaker: Julio Rosenstock, MD, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

Date: Friday, June 5

Time: 12:45 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Title: Safety, Tolerability, and Efficacy of Aleniglipron in Doses up to 240 mg in People Living with Obesity: The Phase 2 ACCESS II Trial

Session: General Poster Session (2637-P)

Date: Monday, June 8

Time: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT

Title: Exploring a Lower Starting Dose of Aleniglipron, an Oral Small Molecule GLP-1RA, to Improve GI Tolerability in Obesity: Beyond the ACCESS Trials

Session: Late Breaking Poster Session (3101-LB)

Date: Sunday, June 7

Time: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT

Title: Combination Treatment of Oral Small Molecule GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Aleniglipron and Small Molecule Amylin Receptor Agonist ACCG-2671 Demonstrated Additional Weight Loss than Monotreatment in Obese NHPs

Session: Late Breaking Poster Session (3061-LB)

Date: Sunday, June 7

Time: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT

Title: Comparison of Conditioned Taste Avoidance Profiles between GLP-1 Peptides, Amylin Peptides, and Small Molecule Amylin Receptor Agonists

Session: Late Breaking Poster Session (3062-LB)

Date: Sunday, June 7

Time: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT

Additional information about the ADA 2026 Scientific Sessions is available at the ADA meeting website (American Diabetes Association).

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics is a science-driven clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative oral small molecule treatments for chronic metabolic conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Utilizing its next generation structure-based drug discovery platform, the Company has established a robust GPCR-targeted pipeline, featuring multiple wholly-owned proprietary clinical-stage oral small molecule compounds designed to surpass the scalability limitations of traditional biologic and peptide therapies and be accessible to more people living with obesity around the world. For additional information, please visit www.structuretx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements concerning: Structure’s expectations around presenting clinical and preclinical data at the ADA meeting, the Company’s future plans and prospects; any expectations regarding the potential benefits, tolerability and safety profile, accessibility, scalability, combinability, capability, efficacy, convenience, expected effects and future application of aleniglipron and any other of the Company’s investigational compounds. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words and phrases “anticipated,” “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “on track,” “plan,” “potential,” “suggests,” “to be,” “to begin,” “will,” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to the Company may identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that actual results, levels of activity, safety, performance or events and circumstances could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the Company’s forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of the Company’s planned clinical studies; the Company’s ability to advance its clinical and preclinical candidates; the Company’s ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and future reports the Company may file with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investors:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Jun Yoon

Structure Therapeutics Inc.

ir@structuretx.com

Media:

Dan Budwick

1AB

Dan@1abmedia.com