Press Releases

Structure Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

November 15, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral small molecule therapeutics for metabolic and cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that management will participate in a presentation and fireside chat, and host one-on-one meetings at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference being held November 19-21, 2024, in London, UK.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Format:Presentation and fireside chat
Date/time:Wednesday, November 20 at 8:00 a.m. GMT

The live and archived webcast will be accessible from the company’s website at https://ir.structuretx.com/events-presentations/events and a replay will be available for 90 days.

About Structure Therapeutics
Structure Therapeutics is a science-driven clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative oral small molecule treatments for chronic metabolic and cardiopulmonary conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Utilizing its next generation structure-based drug discovery platform, the Company has established a robust GPCR-targeted pipeline, featuring multiple wholly-owned proprietary clinical-stage small molecule compounds designed to surpass the scalability limitations of traditional biologic and peptide therapies and be accessible to more patients around the world. For additional information, please visit www.structuretx.com.

Investors:
Danielle Keatley
Structure Therapeutics Inc.
ir@structuretx.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
Dan@1abmedia.com

