SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Structure Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming June 2026 Investor Conferences

May 26, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral small molecule therapeutics for metabolic diseases, with a focus on obesity, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences in June:

2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
 Format:Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
 Date/time:Wednesday, June 3 at 12:15 p.m. ET
 Location:New York, NY
   
Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
 Format:Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
 Date/time:Tuesday, June 9 at 10:00 a.m. ET
 Location:Miami, FL


The live and archived webcasts will be accessible from the company’s website at https://ir.structuretx.com/events-presentations/events and replays will be available for 90 days.

About Structure Therapeutics
Structure Therapeutics is a science-driven clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative oral small molecule treatments for chronic metabolic conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Utilizing its next generation structure-based drug discovery platform, the Company has established a robust GPCR-targeted pipeline, featuring multiple wholly-owned proprietary clinical-stage oral small molecule compounds designed to surpass the scalability limitations of traditional biologic and peptide therapies and be accessible to more people living with obesity around the world. For additional information, please visit www.structuretx.com.

Investors:
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Jun Yoon
Structure Therapeutics Inc.
ir@structuretx.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
Dan@1abmedia.com


Northern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Richard Pazdur
Regulatory
Pazdur declines to announce candidacy for vacated FDA commissioner role
May 20, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Abstract blue and purple DNA molecule helix and brain. Genetic biotechnology engineering concept. Low poly style design. Geometric background. Wireframe light graphic connection structure. Vector
ALS
QurAlis’ Phase 2 data bolster case for genetic approach to sporadic ALS
May 5, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Panoramic view of San Diego skyline with clear blue sky and calm ocean waters.
Cancer
AACR 2026: Combo therapies by Moderna, Marengo show promise in skin, breast cancer
April 28, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Andrea Park
Pictured: gene editing on DNA Background / Taylor
gene editing
Gene therapy leaders aim to help more Baby KJs with novel regulatory models
April 27, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie