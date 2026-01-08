STRM.BIO Raises $8 Million in Series Seed 2 Financing to Advance Non-Viral Gene Delivery Platform for In Vivo Cell Engineering and Gene Therapy

Recordati Joins Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund in Financing Round, with Participation from Delos and Blue Bay Capital

New Investment, Combined with Recent $8.4 Million ARPA-H Award, Brings Funds Raised for Seed Round as of Q4 2025 to $16.4 Million

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STRM.BIO, a biotechnology company pioneering non-viral delivery technologies for in vivo cell and gene therapy, today announced $8 million in Series Seed 2 financing. The financing provided by Recordati was supported by continued participation by existing investors Boehringer Ingelheim Ventures and Delos Capital, as well as new funding from Blue Bay Capital Fund. The Series Seed 2 round remains open, with the intent to close this round by Q1 2026.

Combined with a recent $8.4 million ARPA-H contract, STRM.BIO has secured $16.4 million in funding in recent months, underscoring investor confidence in the Company's megakaryocyte-derived vesicle (MV) gene delivery platform with a focus on rare hematological diseases and in vivo CAR-T applications.

"We are excited to welcome Recordati as one of our lead investors and to have the continued support from Boehringer Ingelheim Ventures, Delos, and Blue Bay," said Michael Luther, Ph.D., MBA, CEO of STRM.BIO. "We believe our platform is transformative for hematological diseases and the field of non-viral gene delivery. Now, with the backing that includes two leading pharma investors, we are well-positioned to validate our platform and pipeline focus for in vivo modification of bone marrow cells with an initial focus on Fanconi anemia, a rare hematological disease, with the potential to expand into other rare diseases."

The company's MV platform for in vivo gene therapy represents a novel, non-viral, cell-derived delivery modality with the potential to overcome many of the key barriers limiting current viral and synthetic in vivo gene delivery systems. The platform enables precise, efficient, and safe delivery of complex genetic cargos directly to bone marrow, with multiple dosing potential when needed. This technology is designed to create new pipeline opportunities for the in vivo engineering of immune and hematopoietic cells, addressing unmet medical needs and advancing the broader field of cell and gene therapy.

Proceeds from the Series Seed 2 financing will be used to reach key milestones related to platform validation and advance the Company's pipeline toward clinical trials, and in support of efforts to raise a Series A round.

STRM.BIO is a biotechnology company developing a non-viral, cell-derived delivery modality that enables safe, targeted, and scalable in vivo delivery of genetic medicines. Its megakaryocyte-derived vesicle (MV) platform is designed to address the limitations of traditional viral and synthetic delivery systems, unlocking new therapeutic opportunities across gene editing, RNA therapeutics, and immune cell engineering. STRM.BIO is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

