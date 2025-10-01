STRATA Skin Sciences Receives Continued Validation for its Personalized Approach with New Published Study Highlighting XTRAC® Excimer Laser Treatment Combined with a Topical Drug in Psoriasis

HORSHAM, Pa., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (“STRATA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, announces the publication of a new peer-reviewed study in Lasers in Medical Science that reinforces the Company’s commitment to personalized medicine. The study demonstrates that treatment using the Company’s XTRAC 308nm Excimer Laser in combination with 0.1% tacrolimus ointment significantly improves outcomes in patients with plaque-type psoriasis compared to topical monotherapy.

The study, titled “Clinical efficacy of 308 nm excimer laser irradiation combined with 0.1% tacrolimus ointment in the treatment of plaque-type psoriasis,” was authored by Xiaobin Gao, Shuhua Du, Jun Zeng, Yan Li, and Dan Shen and published in Lasers in Medical Science (2025, Vol. 40:342). DOI: https://doi.org/10.1007/s10103-025-04599-1.

Clinical Study Design Highlights Personalized Medicine in Action

The retrospective observational study involved 100 adult patients with plaque-type psoriasis treated between January 2023 and January 2024. Patients were divided into two equal groups:

- Control group (n=50), which received 0.1% tacrolimus ointment twice daily for 8 weeks

- Observation group (n=50), which received the same topical regimen plus phototherapy using the 308 nm Excimer Laser (XTRAC) twice weekly, using patient-specific dosing determined by their individual Minimum Erythema Dose (MED)

Key Findings: Personalized, Targeted Laser Therapy Enhances Efficacy

PASI Reduction: Control group: Mean PASI dropped from 18.62 to 5.23 Observation group: Mean PASI dropped from 18.36 to 3.30 The difference was statistically significant (p < 0.01), showing the combination therapy was markedly superior

Safety Profile: No serious adverse events in either group Mild and self-resolving irritation or eczema reported in a small number of patients

Personalization in Practice: Individualized excimer laser dosing based on MED and plaque characteristics enabled targeted lesion treatment, maximizing benefit while minimizing exposure to healthy tissue—a fundamental principle of precision dermatology

Mechanistic Synergy: The combination works through complementary immunomodulatory pathways: the excimer laser induces apoptosis in pathogenic T-cells and suppresses keratinocyte hyperproliferation, while tacrolimus locally inhibits cytokine release through calcineurin inhibition. This resulted in faster resolution of plaques and enhanced patient outcomes





Dr. Dolev Rafaeli, STRATA’s President and CEO, commented, “This important new study highlights the relevance and scientific rigor behind our Excimer laser technology. As clinicians increasingly seek personalized, flexible, and safe treatment options, our XTRAC system continues to meet the moment by integrating seamlessly with topical and systemic therapies."



“With more than 400 clinical publications backing Excimer therapy and a strong safety track record, this newest publication adds further weight to our case with CMS to expand reimbursement, especially as demand for non-biologic, in-office treatment options continues to grow,” he added.

Broader Implications and Strategic Importance

This study reinforces STRATA’s strategic leadership in personalized, clinic-based dermatologic care as it:

Supports Excimer laser’s use not only as monotherapy but also in conjunction with topical agents, biologics, and JAK inhibitors

Validates STRATA’s combination therapy strategy

Adds peer-reviewed evidence that strengthens provider and payer confidence

Offers a cost-effective, targeted alternative to systemic immunosuppressants in selected patient populations

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

Safe Harbor

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include but are not limited to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and may contain words such as “will,” “may,” “seeks,” and “expects,” that suggest future events or trends. These statements, the Company’s ability to launch and sell products recently acquired or to be developed in the future, the Company’s ability to develop social media marketing campaigns, direct to consumer marketing campaigns, and the Company’s ability to build a leading franchise in dermatology and aesthetics, are based on the Company’s current expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations due to financial, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, adverse market conditions labor supply shortages, or supply chain interruptions resulting from fiscal, political factors, tariffs, international conflicts, responses, or conditions affecting the Company, the medical device industry and our customers and patients in general, as well as more specific risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s SEC reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K. Given such uncertainties, any or all these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect or unreliable. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. The Company urges investors to carefully review its SEC disclosures available at www.sec.gov and www.strataskinsciences.com.

Investor Contact:

CORE IR

516-222-2560

IR@strataskin.com