START Appoints Dr. Navid Hafez as Director of Clinical Research at Its New Los Angeles Site

Dr. Hafez will lead the new early-phase research site at Los Angeles Cancer Network, one of the nation's largest and most diverse community-based oncology practices

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The START Center for Cancer Research ("START"), the world's largest community-based network specializing in early-phase oncology trials, today announced the appointment of Navid Hafez, MD, MPH, as Director of Clinical Research at START Los Angeles, the newest clinic to join the START Network. He will be joined by Principal Investigator, Lasika Seneviratne, MD, and a fully dedicated oncology research team supporting the site's clinical research operations.

Dr. Hafez joins START Los Angeles with more than a decade of experience as an academic and clinical investigator, including his most recent role as an attending physician at The Angeles Clinic and Research Institute, a Cedars-Sinai affiliate, and previously as Assistant Professor of Medical Oncology at Yale School of Medicine. His career spans leadership roles in investigator-initiated and sponsor-driven trials, with extensive experience across targeted therapies, immuno-oncology, combination strategies, and translational research.

"START is known for the caliber of its investigators and the depth of expertise they bring to early-phase oncology research," said Nick Slack, MBE, Chairman and CEO of START. "Dr. Hafez exemplifies the scientific rigor, clinical insight, and patient-centered approach that define our network. His extensive experience in first-in-human and early-phase studies further strengthens our ability to execute complex development programs while expanding patient and physician access to the most advanced therapeutic options. He is joining an already world-class group of 40 principal investigators across the START Network."

Throughout his career, Dr. Hafez has played a central role in numerous Phase I and Phase I/II studies, contributing to programs that have helped shape modern oncology treatment paradigms. He has also been deeply involved in efforts to expand trial access, increase diversity in early-phase enrollment, and integrate clinical research more seamlessly into patient care pathways.

"At its core, early-phase oncology research is about access: access to innovation, access to options, and access to hope," said Dr. Hafez. "START's model uniquely combines scientific rigor with community-based care, and I'm excited to help build a program in Los Angeles that serves patients, physicians, and sponsors at the highest level."

"Dr. Hafez brings a rare combination of deep scientific insight, early-phase execution experience, and a genuine commitment to patient-centered research," said Chris Takimoto, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at START. "His expertise strengthens an already exceptional group of investigators across the START Network and enhances our ability to support complex development programs while expanding access to innovative therapies within the communities we serve. We look forward to having him lead our new START Los Angeles site."

The launch of START Los Angeles marks the 15th site in the START Network. Through a strategic partnership with Los Angeles Cancer Network (LACN, soon to be Oncura Health), START Los Angeles is embedded in one of the nation's largest and most diverse community-based oncology practices, serving a population of more than 14 million people, with an estimated 100,000 new cancer diagnoses annually. LACN cares for more than 14,000 new cancer patients every year spanning all major disease areas, from breast, lung, and hematologic malignancies to colorectal, prostate, and other solid tumors, creating an unparalleled opportunity to bring "Hope Through Access" and early-phase trials to patients where they already receive their care.

About The START Center for Cancer Research

Deeply rooted in community oncology centers globally, The START Center for Cancer Research provides access to specialized preclinical and early-phase clinical trials of novel anti-cancer agents. START clinical trial sites have conducted more than 1,000 early-phase clinical trials, including for 45 therapies that were approved by the FDA or EMA. START represents the world's largest roster of early-phase principal investigators across its 15 clinical trial sites. Committed to accelerating passage from trials to treatments, START delivers hope to patients, families, and physicians around the world. Learn more at STARTresearch.com.

About Los Angeles Cancer Network (Soon to Be Oncura Health)

Los Angeles Cancer Network is one of the nation's largest physician-led, community-based oncology practices, delivering comprehensive cancer care across Southern California. Soon to be Oncura Health, the organization is evolving community oncology by combining advanced medical oncology, hematology, gynecologic oncology, and surgical services with coordinated, whole-person care that recognizes the emotional and human experience of cancer. Through integrated clinical excellence, research access, and compassionate support, Oncura Health is designed to care for patients not only through treatment, but through every stage of their cancer journey.

