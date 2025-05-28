Spyre Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE) (the "Company" or "Spyre"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing best-in-class antibody engineering, dose optimization, and rational therapeutic combinations for the treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease ("IBD") and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Event: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference



Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025



Fireside Time: 8:10am ET

Event: Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025



Date: Monday, June 9, 2025



Fireside Time: 9:20am ET

Live audio webcasts and replays of these events will be available on the Spyre investor events website at https://ir.spyre.com/events-and-presentations.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics is a biotechnology company that aims to create next-generation inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other immune-mediated disease products by combining best-in-class antibody engineering, dose optimization, and rational therapeutic combinations. Spyre's pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23. For more information, visit Spyre's website at www.spyre.com.

