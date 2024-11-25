WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company utilizing best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches to target improved efficacy and convenience in the treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (“IBD”), today announced that will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings at the 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference. Details of the fireside are as follows:

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 , at 7:30 a.m. Eastern time

To access this webcast, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Spyre website at ir.spyre.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the end of the conference.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to create next-generation inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) products by combining best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches. Spyre’s pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23. For more information, visit Spyre’s website at www.spyre.com.

Follow Spyre Therapeutics on social media: @spyretx and LinkedIn

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spyre-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-7th-annual-evercore-isi-healthconx-conference-302315865.html

SOURCE Spyre Therapeutics, Inc.