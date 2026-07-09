Spruce Biosciences to Participate in the B. Riley Securities 2026 Mind, Muscle & Vision Healthcare Summit

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Javier Szwarcberg, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the B. Riley Securities 2026 Mind, Muscle & Vision Healthcare Summit, in a fireside chat hosted by Madison El-Saadi, Ph.D., Healthcare Research Analyst.

The B. Riley Securities 2026 Mind, Muscle & Vision Healthcare Summit will take place on July 16, 2026, at the InterContinental Boston hotel in Boston, MA.

Participation in the summit is by invitation only. Investors interested in scheduling an in-person meeting with the Spruce management team should contact their B. Riley Securities representative or email healthcareevents@brileysecurities.com.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need. Spruce’s lead product candidate, tralesinidase alfa enzyme replacement therapy (TA-ERT), is in late-stage development for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type IIIB (MPS IIIB), or Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B, a devastating pediatric neurodegenerative disorder for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. TA-ERT has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA, as well as Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union. To learn more, visit www.sprucebio.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Media

Carolyn Hawley

Inizio Evoke Comms

Carolyn.Hawley@inizioevoke.com

media@sprucebio.com



Investors

Monique Kosse

Gilmartin Group

Monique@GilmartinIR.com

investors@sprucebio.com