Spruce Biosciences Appoints Dale Hooks, an Accomplished Rare Disease Commercial Leader, as Chief Commercial Officer

Mr. Hooks Brings Over Three Decades of Comprehensive Biopharmaceutical Marketing and Commercialization Expertise, Including the Launch of 21 New Products

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of Dale Hooks as Chief Commercial Officer.

Mr. Hooks joins the company with nearly 35 years of pharmaceutical marketing and sales experience, including commercial leadership roles for 21 new product launches. Mr. Hooks previously served as Chief Commercial Officer of Applied Therapeutics and was responsible for leading the company’s commercial preparations in two rare diseases. Prior to his role at Applied Therapeutics, he served as the Vice President, Global Commercial Operations at Reata Pharmaceuticals where he oversaw early access programs and led one of the most successful rare disease launches in U.S. history. Reata Pharmaceuticals was subsequently acquired by Biogen. Prior to his role at Reata Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Hooks served as Chief Commercial Officer at Clovis Oncology. Previously, Mr. Hooks also served in several commercial roles of increasing responsibility at Genentech, most recently as Franchise Head, Oncology. During his tenure at Genentech, he helped launch several new products and build multiple commercial franchises to support new approvals. Mr. Hooks has also held leadership and commercial roles at Galderma Laboratories, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, and Glaxo Wellcome, now part of GSK. Mr. Hooks earned his BBA from Stephen F. Austin University and an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“Dale has demonstrated an exceptional ability to build high-performing commercial teams and drive meaningful value for patients across multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases,” said Javier Szwarcberg, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Executive Officer of Spruce Biosciences. “His experience shaping commercial strategy and building launch-ready infrastructure will be instrumental as we enter our next phase of growth and prepare our planned biologics license application submission for the tralesinidase alfa enzyme replacement therapy (TA-ERT) program in Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B (MPS IIIB). We are delighted to welcome Dale to our executive leadership team.”

Mr. Hooks added, “I am thrilled to join this committed and talented team as we prepare for the potential commercial launch of TA-ERT. The Spruce leadership team has built tremendous momentum in advancing TA-ERT, potentially the first disease-modifying treatment option for MPS IIIB, and I am eager to help provide hope and optimism to the patients and their families who are living with this devastating disease.”

Inducement Awards

In connection with Mr. Hooks’ employment with Spruce, on March 9, 2026, Mr. Hooks was granted restricted stock units (RSUs) for 11,000 shares of Spruce’s common stock. While the inducement awards are being made outside of Spruce’s 2020 Equity Incentive Plan, the awards will be subject to terms and conditions generally consistent with those set forth under such plan and the award agreements thereunder. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved the award as an inducement material to Mr. Hooks’ entering into employment with the company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The RSUs will be subject to time-based vesting criteria, vesting in equal annual installments over four years.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need. To learn more, visit www.sprucebio.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the impact of new management hires, the fulfillment of Spruce’s strategic business objectives, potential BLA submission, regulatory approval, commercial launch of TA-ERT, and TA-ERT’s potential to be the first-disease modifying treatment option for MPS IIIB. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “plan”, “will”, “believe”, “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Spruce’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Spruce’s business in general, the impact of geopolitical and macroeconomic events, and the other risks described in Spruce’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Spruce undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

