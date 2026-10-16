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Spero Therapeutics to Participate in the Chardan 10th Annual Healthcare Conference

October 15, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing next-generation medicines in immunology and inflammation, today announced that Esther Rajavelu, Spero's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Chardan 10th Annual Healthcare Conference to be held in New York City, on October 20th, 2026. Spero's leadership team will also be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference.

Presentation Details 
Date / time: October 20, 2026, 9:15 AM ET
Format: Fireside chat
Location:Holmes II, Lotte New York Palace
Webcast LinkHere
  

The webcast may also be accessed through Spero's website on the Events + Presentations page. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the conference. To request a meeting or for more details about the conference please contact your institutional representative at Chardan.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing next-generation medicines for patients with serious immune-mediated diseases. The company's lead program, SP001, is a third-generation, Fc-silent anti-CD40L monoclonal antibody being advanced first in IgG4-related disease, with potential for development in additional immunological & inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit www.sperotx.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Shai Biran, PhD
Spero Therapeutics
IR@Sperotherapeutics.com

Media Inquiries:
media@sperotherapeutics.com


Massachusetts Events Healthcare
Spero Therapeutics
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