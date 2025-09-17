Spectral Medical Announces Publication of EDEN Observational Study

New Study Strengthens Rationale for Spectral’s PMX Therapy by Defining Endotoxic Septic Shock (ESS) as the Highest-Risk Patient Group

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (“Spectral” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDT), a late-stage theranostic company advancing therapeutic options for sepsis and septic shock, today highlighted newly published findings in Critical Care Explorations that define endotoxic septic shock (“ESS”) as a distinct and deadly form of septic shock.

The prospective, multicenter observational study of 90 patients demonstrated that those with ESS – defined as endotoxin activity assay (“EAA™”) ≥ 0.6 combined with a Multiple Organ Dysfunction Score (“MODS”) > 9 or a Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (“SOFA”) > 11 – had a 28-day mortality rate of 57.1%, compared with only 15.9% in other septic shock patients. This represents a more than three-fold increase in risk of death.

“These findings underscore that endotoxin activity, when combined with measures of organ failure, identifies the sickest sepsis patients with the greatest likelihood of dying,” said Dr. John Kellum, Chief Medical Officer at Spectral Medial. “By precisely identifying this high-risk subgroup, we can better design clinical trials and target therapies, such as endotoxin removal, to the patients most likely to benefit.”

The study provides strong clinical validation of Spectral’s approach to precision medicine in septic shock. Spectral’s FDA-cleared EAA diagnostic enables rapid identification of patients with elevated endotoxin activity, while its PMX hemoadsorption device (“PMX”) is designed to remove circulating endotoxin from the blood. Importantly, the criteria used in the study to define ESS directly align with the enrollment parameters of Spectral’s recently completed Tigris trial, which tested PMX therapy in septic shock patients with high endotoxin levels and significant organ dysfunction.

By clearly defining ESS as the subgroup of septic shock patients with the highest mortality, this study underscores the medical and commercial potential for Spectral’s theranostic strategy – pairing the EAA diagnostic with PMX therapy to deliver Targeted Rapid Endotoxin Adsorption (“TREA”) Therapy. The findings strengthen the evidence base supporting Spectral’s upcoming FDA submission and potential future commercialization of PMX in the United States.

The study, “Organ Failure, Endotoxin Activity, and Mortality in Septic Shock”, can be accessed at: Critical Care Explorations.

About Spectral

Spectral is a Phase 3 company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin™ (“PMX”). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream and is guided by the Company’s FDA cleared Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA™), the clinically available test for endotoxin in blood.

PMX is approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe, licensed by Health Canada, and has been used safely and effectively with over 360,000 units sold worldwide to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX, and in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. In July 2022, the U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Device Designation for PMX for the treatment of endotoxic septic shock. Approximately 330,000 patients are diagnosed with septic shock in North America each year.

The Tigris Trial is a confirmatory study of PMX in addition to standard care vs standard care alone and is designed as a 2:1 randomized trial of 150 patients using Bayesian statistics. Endotoxic septic shock is a malignant form of sepsis https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6RANrHHi9L8.

The trial methods are detailed in “Bayesian methods: a potential path forward for sepsis trials”.

Spectral is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDT. For more information, please visit www.spectraldx.com.

Information in this news release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information, particularly in respect of the future outlook of Spectral and anticipated events or results, are assumptions based on beliefs of Spectral's senior management as well as information currently available to it. While these assumptions were considered reasonable by Spectral at the time of preparation, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D projects, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the ability of Spectral to take advantage of business opportunities in the biomedical industry, the granting of necessary approvals by regulatory authorities as well as general economic, market and business conditions, and could differ materially from what is currently expected.

