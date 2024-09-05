SOPHiA GENETICS Announces Validation of Novel Clinical Trial Assay Together with Precision for Medicine at World Clinical Biomarkers & CDx 2024

The companies share how their collaboration enables clinical trial enrollment for a novel cancer therapy for oncogene amplified cancers in development by Boundless Bio

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native healthcare technology company and a global leader in data-driven medicine, today announced an update from the Company’s work with biopharma company Boundless Bio. SOPHiA GENETICS first partnered with Boundless Bio in 2022 to develop and deploy Boundless Bio’s extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) detection algorithm as a clinical trial device, to identify patients with ecDNA amplified tumors using the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform. The two companies collaborated with precision medicine clinical research organization (CRO) Precision for Medicine, which contributes its state-of-the-art, CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified laboratory services to Boundless Bio’s POTENTIATE Phase 1/2 clinical trial by successfully validating a proprietary workflow to process patient samples.

It is well established that oncogenic alterations, such as mutations and fusions, can lead to malignant cellular growth that results in cancer. While approved targeted agents are available to treat several types of oncogenic mutations, patients whose cancers harbor oncogene amplification typically do not derive the same benefit. Oncogenes can be amplified not only on chromosomes but also on ecDNA, which are cancer-specific, circular fragments of DNA that are a root cause of oncogene amplification in over 14 percent of patients with cancer. Boundless Bio targets ecDNA as a novel therapeutic axis in oncogene amplified cancers.

Together, SOPHiA GENETICS and Boundless Bio pioneered the ecDNA Solution (ECS) algorithm to detect the presence of ecDNA using routine clinical next-generation sequencing (NGS) data. ECS is the first ecDNA clinical trial assay and was designed by SOPHiA GENETICS in alignment with FDA guidelines as an Investigational Use Only Clinical Trial Assay (IUO CTA). SOPHiA GENETICS provides data and analytical support for the device usage in Boundless Bio’s ongoing, first-in-human POTENTIATE Phase 1/2 study of its lead ecDNA-directed therapy (ecDTx), BBI-355.

“The work we’ve done with SOPHiA GENETICS over the last two years to develop ECS is vital to identify patients with ecDNA amplified tumors for our POTENTIATE clinical trial of BBI-355,” said Peter Krein, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Precision Medicine at Boundless Bio. “The capabilities that SOPHiA GENETICS provides, from assay development to clinical trial use, help enable this first-in-human precision medicine clinical trial.”

“We are excited to see our SOPHiA DDMTM Platform’s capabilities continue to be delivered across the clinical trial continuum through our ground-breaking collaboration with Boundless Bio. We are very excited at the prospect of contributing to meaningful clinical advances for patients with ecDNA-driven oncogene amplified cancers,” said Philippe Menu, M.D., PhD., Chief Medical Officer and Chief Product Officer, SOPHiA GENETICS.

SOPHiA GENETICS provides a technology-agnostic cloud-native platform for the computing, standardization and analysis of genomic data, allowing inputs from any leading NGS technology. The decentralized SOPHiA DDM™ Platform breaks barriers inherent to the traditional lab approach, allowing for global reach into major hospitals and academic centers. This technology will expedite the implementation of clinical diagnostics and streamline market entry for pharmaceutical companies.

Precision for Medicine incorporates scientific expertise and clinical trial excellence to deliver critical insights into patient biology. Precision is supporting the POTENTIATE clinical trial by adapting its diagnostic workflow to ensure a seamless connection with the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform. Results from testing of POTENTIATE trial participants’ biopsy samples will be used to further analyze clinical activity of the investigational drug BBI-355 in specific patient populations.

“Working side-by-side with Boundless Bio and SOPHiA GENETICS, Precision for Medicine has generated a novel and seamless platform unlike any other that enables a new model for clinical trial testing,” said Darren Davis, PhD, Senior Vice President, Precision for Medicine. “By expediting a more accurate patient selection process, we can exceed the industry standard for clinical trial enrollment and support the potential for new ecDNA-directed therapies to reach patients in a timely manner.”

More information about this collaboration will be provided during the World Clinical Biomarkers & CDx event in Boston on September 5, 2024.

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to expand access to data-driven medicine by using AI to unlock insights to deliver world-class care to patients across the globe. It is the creator of SOPHiA DDM™, a platform that analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions.

Precision for Medicine is the first biomarker-driven clinical research and development services organization supporting life sciences companies in the use of biomarkers essential to targeting patient treatments more precisely and effectively. Precision applies a transformational approach to clinical research that integrates clinical trial design and execution with deep scientific knowledge, laboratory expertise, data sciences and advanced manufacturing solutions.

