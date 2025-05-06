Sonoma Biotherapeutics Announces Oral and Poster Presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28th Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonoma Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing engineered regulatory T cell (Treg) therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, will be sharing oral and poster presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28th Annual Meeting, taking place in New Orleans May 13-17, 2025.

“We are excited to share data demonstrating the promise of Treg-based cell therapies at this year’s ASGCT Annual Meeting,” said Jeff Bluestone, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Sonoma Biotherapeutics. “Sharing the latest insights on the potential impact this research can have in autoimmune diseases is a privilege for all of us at Sonoma Biotherapeutics.”

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Scientific Symposium Oral Presentation Details:

Title: “ Engineered Treg therapies to treat Autoimmune Diseases”

“ Presenting Author: Jeff Bluestone, PhD, Sonoma Biotherapeutics

Jeff Bluestone, PhD, Sonoma Biotherapeutics Session: Expanding Modalities Beyond Their Initial Use: Discussions on Translating Immune Cell Therapies into Non-Oncology Indications

Expanding Modalities Beyond Their Initial Use: Discussions on Translating Immune Cell Therapies into Non-Oncology Indications Date/Time: Saturday May 17, 8:00 – 9:45 a.m. PDT

Saturday May 17, 8:00 – 9:45 a.m. PDT Location: Room 293-296

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: “ Transcriptomic and Epigenomic Analysis of CAR Treg Stability”

“ Presenting Author: Zhang “Frank” Cheng, PhD, Sonoma Biotherapeutics

Zhang “Frank” Cheng, PhD, Sonoma Biotherapeutics Session: Cell Therapy Product Engineering I

Cell Therapy Product Engineering I Date/Time: Wednesday May 14, 8:30 – 9:45 a.m. PDT

Wednesday May 14, 8:30 – 9:45 a.m. PDT Location: Room 293-296

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: “ Treg Specific Synthetic Promoters (TRSP) for Antigen Specific Treg Therapy"

“ Presenting Author: Jia Wei, PhD, Sonoma Biotherapeutics

Jia Wei, PhD, Sonoma Biotherapeutics Poster number: 1764

1764 Session: Poster Reception

Poster Reception Date/ Time: Thursday, May 15, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. PDT

Thursday, May 15, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. PDT Location: Poster Hall 2

About Sonoma Biotherapeutics

Sonoma Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing engineered regulatory T cell (Treg) therapies to treat serious autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by restoring balance to the immune system. Founded by pioneers in Treg biology and cell therapy, the company is employing proprietary platform technologies and approaches to develop a new generation of targeted and durable Treg cell therapies. Sonoma Biotherapeutics is based in South San Francisco and Seattle. For more information, visit sonomabio.com and follow on X, formerly Twitter, and LinkedIn.

