Soleno Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

Presentation Format: Fireside Chat

Webcast: Here

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 1:30 PM ET

Presentation Format: Fireside Chat

Webcast: Here

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation Date: Monday, September 8, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET

Presentation Format: Fireside Chat

Baird Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET

Presentation Format: Fireside Chat

Bernstein 2nd Annual Healthcare Forum

Presentation Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 9:40 AM ET

Presentation Format: Fireside Chat

Replays of the Cantor and Wells Fargo events will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.soleno.life.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The Company’s first commercial product, VYKAT™ XR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets, formerly known as DCCR, is a once-daily oral treatment for hyperphagia in adults and children 4 years of age and older with Prader-Willi syndrome. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

Corporate Contact:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2578