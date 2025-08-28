SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Soleno Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Conferences

August 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Presentation Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET
Presentation Format: Fireside Chat
Webcast: Here

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Presentation Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 1:30 PM ET
Presentation Format: Fireside Chat
Webcast: Here

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference
Presentation Date: Monday, September 8, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET
Presentation Format: Fireside Chat

Baird Global Healthcare Conference
Presentation Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET
Presentation Format: Fireside Chat

Bernstein 2nd Annual Healthcare Forum
Presentation Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 9:40 AM ET
Presentation Format: Fireside Chat

Replays of the Cantor and Wells Fargo events will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.soleno.life.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The Company’s first commercial product, VYKAT™ XR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets, formerly known as DCCR, is a once-daily oral treatment for hyperphagia in adults and children 4 years of age and older with Prader-Willi syndrome. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

Corporate Contact:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2578


Northern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Medical characters fighting the epidemic flat vector concept operation hand drawn illustration
Obesity
Analysts Home In on Safety as Novo, Lilly, Amgen Highlight Weight Loss Data at ADA
June 27, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PATSNAP
Webinar: Beyond Theory: Real-World AI Wins in Life Science R&D, Faster & Smarter
June 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Pictured: (From L) Joe Ross, Camille Bedrosian, Emil Kakkis and Heather McKenzie
Rare diseases
FDA Conditional Pathway Not Necessary, Rare Disease Experts Say, While Applauding Intent
June 24, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
From left to right: Jeff Quillen, Foley Hoag; Jim Cirenza, DNB Bank; Andrew Meadow, Health Innovation Capital; Greg Benning, Back Bay Life Science Advisors; Jonathan Gertler, Back Bay Life Science Advisors
Collaboration
Partner-Seeking Biotechs Find Plenty of Hands To Shake as BIO2025 Kicks Off
June 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jef Akst