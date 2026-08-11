SL Science Leadership Co-Authors Peer-Reviewed Framework for Clinical Development of γδ T Cell Therapy in Glioblastoma

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Science Holding Limited (“SL Science” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SLBT), a Taiwan-headquartered biomedical company specializing in developing innovative cellular and gene therapies, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article in Biomedicines. Co-authored by SL Science leadership and clinical researchers from Taipei Medical University, the article outlines a rigorous development framework for γδ T cell therapy in glioblastoma –a common and aggressive primary brain cancer in adults. Beyond reviewing existing literature, the paper outlines the specific clinical trial designs, biological measurements, and testing conditions required to rigorously evaluate γδ T cell therapies in future human trials.

Strategic Impact on SL Science’s Business and Research

The publication serves as an industry roadmap while validating SL Science’s overarching business strategy and research direction. Glioblastoma remains notoriously difficult to treat because tumors rapidly mutate and evade traditional therapies aimed at a single target. In contrast, γδ T cells recognize cancer through universal stress signals rather than single antigens, target the stem-like cells responsible for tumor recurrence, and carry a low risk of graft-versus-host disease. This unique biology makes them suited for allogeneic, "off-the-shelf" manufacturing from healthy donors and repeated localized delivery directly to the brain, which is a model that directly mirrors SL Science’s FDA Drug Master File-backed platform. By publishing this framework alongside clinical researchers, SL Science establishes a clear standard of evidence for its own pipeline, supporting the design of future clinical programs to evaluate whether cells successfully reach, persist, and function within the tumor.

Translating Lab Science into Clinical Reality

To bridge the gap between promising laboratory data and actual patient outcomes, the framework outlines key operational shifts for clinical research. The authors stress that early-phase trials must embed quantitative cell-tracking and serial pharmacodynamic sampling to determine whether a treatment outcome is driven by cellular delivery, persistence, or functional exhaustion. Furthermore, cellular potency must be tested under realistic, low-oxygen and low-glucose tumor conditions rather than ideal laboratory environments. The article also supports direct, repeated delivery to the tumor cavity as a practical method to overcome the blood-brain barrier, while cautioning that trial endpoints should focus on verifiable biological activity before attempting to prove overall survival benefits in small, early-stage cohorts.

Management Commentary

“Glioblastoma has repeatedly defeated therapies that looked convincing in preclinical models. The clear lesson is that progress depends on rigorous evidence generation in humans, not further laboratory speculation,” said Mr. William Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SL Science. “This publication defines what we believe the next phase of development must look like: clinical trials designed from day one to show whether these cells reach the tumor, remain viable, and execute their therapeutic function. Translating this science into actionable clinical proof is our core focus, and our technology is advancing and evolving alongside new clinical discoveries. We intend our own programs to meet the exact standard we have set out here.”

Clinical Context and Regulatory Disclosures

The article maintains a transparent assessment of current clinical evidence, noting that γδ T cell therapy in glioblastoma remains investigational. The publication represents an independent narrative review co-authored by company leadership in their personal scientific capacities; it received no external funding, was conducted independently of any commercial product, and does not evaluate or endorse any specific proprietary SL Science candidate.

Access the full article at: https://doi.org/10.3390/biomedicines14081770 .

About SL Science Holding Limited

SL Science Holding Limited is a biomedical company specializing in developing innovative cellular and gene therapies. Established with a commitment to advancing regenerative medicine and cancer treatment, the Company hopes to utilize immune cell technologies to target cancer, thus potentially offering expansive medical applications for its products. With proprietary technologies such as Gamma Delta T cells targeting solid tumor indications including pancreatic and brain cancers, SL Science aims to create cellular therapies that we believe have the potential to revolutionize the cell therapy and immuno-oncology sector within the broader biopharmaceutical industry. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.slbtgroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the completed business combination and the business of SL Science. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: the ability of the combined company to successfully implement its business plans and clinical trials; the ability to obtain and maintain necessary regulatory approvals for its product candidates; the potential for its regenerative medicine products to reach commercialization; and the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination. The combined company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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