SkinMedica® Debuts Reimagined Packaging and Unveils New HA5® Hydra Collagen Water Burst Moisturizer

By the makers of BOTOX ® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA), SkinMedica ® 's new packaging features a refreshed logo, modernized look, and luxe copper color palette.

The brand's new HA5® moisturizer is designed to support the skin barrier and microbiome for bouncy, dewy, and soft skin.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), today announced the rollout of SkinMedica®'s reimagined packaging—a modernized look that elevates the consumer experience while advancing sustainability. The updated design features a refreshed logo, luxe copper accents, and intuitive navigation cues that make it easier for consumers to select the right products.

"As a leader in professional skincare, SkinMedica® is committed to delivering not only innovative formulas but also thoughtful design that meets the needs of today's consumers," said Glen Curran, Senior Vice President, U.S. Allergan Aesthetics. "The refreshed packaging represents the next chapter of SkinMedica®, bringing clarity, confidence, and sustainability to every touchpoint."

Expanded Benefits of the Packaging Redesign:

Modern, luxe packaging that guides consumers – A refreshed logo, simplified layout, clean typography, and luxe copper accents bring clarity and confidence to product selection. At the same time, intuitive design and color cues make product navigation easier than ever.

– A refreshed logo, simplified layout, clean typography, and luxe copper accents bring clarity and confidence to product selection. At the same time, intuitive design and color cues make product navigation easier than ever. Lower impact, same performance – Ninety percent of packaging components by weight and 100% of secondary cartons are recyclable, contributing to a 71% reduction in landfill waste (over 550,000 pounds annually*). 1 These improvements lay the groundwork for innovation that supports both sustainability and the skincare routines of tomorrow.

– Ninety percent of packaging components by weight and 100% of secondary cartons are recyclable, contributing to a 71% reduction in landfill waste (over 550,000 pounds annually*). These improvements lay the groundwork for innovation that supports both sustainability and the skincare routines of tomorrow. Upgrades to TNS® Advanced+ Serum – A new separate dual-pump system improves reliability and consistency, paired with an enhanced design that provides better dispensing control.

Debuting alongside the packaging redesign is the launch of the SkinMedica® HA5® Hydra Collagen Water Burst Moisturizer, a first-of-its-kind formula that quenches skin with up to 24-hour hydration while supporting a healthy skin barrier and microbiome. Designed to layer effortlessly with the HA5® Hydra Collagen Replenish + Restore Hydrator for even deeper hydration, this moisturizer marks the latest milestone in the brand's hydration-driven collection.

Key Ingredients and Benefits:

HA 5® Hydra Collagen Complex – A proprietary blend of five forms of hyaluronic acid plus vegan Hydra Collagen that delivers immediate hydration and smoothness.

– A proprietary blend of five forms of hyaluronic acid plus vegan Hydra Collagen that delivers immediate hydration and smoothness. Microbiome Barrier Complex – An advanced nutrient system with prebiotics, a plant-based carbohydrate and lactobacillus ferment, that helps support the skin barrier, maintain the skin's natural microbiome, and protect the skin from environmental aggressors.

– An advanced nutrient system with prebiotics, a plant-based carbohydrate and lactobacillus ferment, that helps support the skin barrier, maintain the skin's natural microbiome, and protect the skin from environmental aggressors. Innovative Water-Burst Formula – Unique cascading emollient blend creates the water burst sensation with a lightweight, non-greasy texture, leaving skin feeling hydrated.

"Most people experience dry skin at some point, but the issue can become more pronounced with age. As natural levels of hyaluronic acid and collagen decline, and nutrient flow between skin layers slows, the skin's ability to retain moisture diminishes," said Dr. Mona Gohara, board-certified dermatologist. "While many moisturizers offer temporary relief, the SkinMedica® HA5® Hydra Collagen Water Burst Moisturizer goes further—delivering up to 24 hours of hydration and boosting moisture levels by 25% after a single application1. It's a meaningful new option I can share with patients seeking dewy, resilient, and healthy-looking skin."

In addition to the moisturizer, the following products will receive immediate upgrades: TNS® Advanced+ Serum, Even & Correct Advanced Brightening Treatment, AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser, and Essential Defense Mineral Shield™ Broad Spectrum SPF 35 Sunscreen. All remaining SkinMedica® products will transition to the new packaging over the course of the next year.

SkinMedica® HA5® Hydra Collagen Water Burst Moisturizer ($78) is available for purchase at SkinMedica.com, and through a network of licensed physicians and medically supervised spas. Consumers can build their complete HA5® routine by pairing the moisturizer with the HA5® Hydra Collagen Replenish + Restore Hydrator and HA5® Hydra Collagen Hydrating Foaming Cleanser for comprehensive hydration support.

For a professional boost, ask your DiamondGlow® provider about incorporating HA5® Hydra Collagen products into your next in-office treatment. To find a provider, visit DiamondGlow.com.

BOTOX® COSMETIC IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION AND APPROVED USES

Approved Uses



BOTOX® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet lines, frown lines between the eyebrows, and vertical bands connecting the jaw and neck (platysma bands) in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic:

Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, which can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are preexisting before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.

due to weakening of associated muscles, which can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are preexisting before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months. Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms, including loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing.

BOTOX® Cosmetic dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow's feet lines, forehead lines, and/or platysma bands.

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of receiving BOTOX® Cosmetic. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported, including itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you are wheezing or have asthma symptoms, or if you become dizzy or faint.

Do not receive BOTOX® Cosmetic if you are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX® Cosmetic (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA), Xeomin (incobotulinumtoxinA), Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), Daxxify (daxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm), or Letybo (letibotulinumtoxinA-wlbg); or have a skin infection at the planned injection site. This list may not include all available botulinum toxin products.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects, including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing, from standard doses of BOTOX® Cosmetic.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including surgery or plans to have surgery on your face, trouble raising your eyebrows, drooping eyelids, any other abnormal facial change, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby), or are breastfeeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX® Cosmetic in the past.

Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc, Dysport, Xeomin, Jeuveau, Daxxify, or Letybo in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; or take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic include dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; and eye problems, including double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids and eyebrows, swelling of eyelids, and dry eyes.

For more information, refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor.

To report a side effect, please call Allergan Aesthetics at 1-800-678-1605.

Please see BOTOX® Cosmetic full Product Information , including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

To learn more and earn points on your favorite aesthetic treatments, including SkinMedica®, join Allē, the number one aesthetics loyalty program, at Alle.com.

About Allergan Aesthetics



At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com

About AbbVie



AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements



Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

DiamondGlow® Important Information



Uses



The DiamondGlow® device is a general dermabrasion device that gently removes the top layer of skin and delivers topical cosmetic serums onto the skin.

Important Safety Information



The DiamondGlow® treatment is not for everyone. You should not have a DiamondGlow® treatment if you have compromised skin quality. Tell your provider if you are pregnant or lactating, or if you have any medical conditions, including allergies, and if you are using topical medications on the area to be treated.

Typical side effects include a scratchy, stinging sensation during the treatment and temporary tightness, redness or slight swelling after the treatment. Rare serious side effects may also occur and include severe skin irritation and allergic reactions.

SkinMedica® Pro-Infusion Serums Disclaimer



SkinMedica® Pro-Infusion Serums are intended to meet the FDA's definition of a cosmetic product, an article applied to the human body to cleanse, beautify, promote attractiveness, and alter appearances. These products are not intended to be drugs that diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition. These products have not been approved by the FDA and the statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

Please talk to your provider for additional information.

SkinMedica® Important Information

Most SkinMedica® products are intended to meet the FDA's definition of a cosmetic product, an article applied to the human body to cleanse, beautify, promote attractiveness, and alter appearances. These SkinMedica® products are not intended to be drug products that diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition. These products have not been approved by the FDA and the statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

SkinMedica® Essential Defense Mineral Shield™ Broad Spectrum SPF 35 Sunscreen is an over-the-counter drug product that is formulated and marketed pursuant to the FDA's governing regulations set forth at 21 CFR Part 352.

For more information, please talk to your provider or visit SkinMedica.com and DiamondGlow.com. To report an adverse reaction, please call Allergan at 1-800-433-8871.

References:

Data on file at SkinMedica®



*Based on forecasted 2026 volumes.



"Widely Recyclable" = 60% of the population must have access to recycling infrastructure that accepts those components AND that infrastructure captures and sorts those components successfully.

