SkinCure Oncology Submits GentleBeam™ Image-Guided SRT for FDA Clearance

BURR RIDGE, Ill., March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology , the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT or IGSRT) for the treatment of nonmelanoma skin cancer, presented to dermatology patients as the GentleCure Experience™, today announced the submission of its GentleBeam™ technology to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for 510(k) clearance.

GentleBeam is designed to deliver Image-Guided SRT, a noninvasive treatment option that uses imaging to help clinicians direct low-level x-rays to targeted areas of the skin.

The submission marks a key step in SkinCure Oncology’s ongoing commitment to advancing technologies that support patient-centered care and physician-driven treatment protocols. GentleBeam is designed to offer a gentle, targeted approach to treating nonmelanoma skin cancers, expanding nonsurgical options for both patients and healthcare providers.

“We are thrilled to take this important step toward regulatory review of GentleBeam,” said Kerwin Brandt, Chief Executive Officer of SkinCure Oncology. “Our more than 400 practice partners have used GentleCure Image-Guided SRT over the years to successfully and safely treat nearly 100,000 patients across the country who have sought out less invasive options. Today’s announcement represents our commitment to patients and their families and our unyielding fidelity to lead the state of the art in skin cancer treatment. For us, it’s first and always about the patient.”

The FDA’s review process for 510(k) clearance is designed to evaluate whether a new device is substantially equivalent to a legally marketed predicate device. If cleared, GentleBeam would become part of SkinCure Oncology’s portfolio of solutions focused on delivering personalized, effective treatment options for patients with nonmelanoma skin cancers.

GentleBeam is not yet cleared by the FDA and is not available for commercial distribution in the United States.

About SkinCure Oncology

SkinCure Oncology is the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists, Mohs surgeons and other physicians to bring cancer center-level radiation therapy treatment to private practices. Presented to patients as the GentleCure Experience, Image-Guided SRT is available from some 500 physicians nationwide, with nearly 100,000 patients having been treated. Learn more about the company at, and visitfor helpful consumer and patient information.

Media Contact:

Matt Russell

Russell Public Communications

520-232-9840

mrussell@russellpublic.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skincure-oncology-submits-gentlebeam-image-guided-srt-for-fda-clearance-302396024.html

SOURCE SkinCure Oncology