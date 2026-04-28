Siren Biotechnology Publishes Foundational AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy Data and Announces Presentations at ASGCT 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siren Biotechnology today announced the publication of its first peer-reviewed manuscript in Molecular Therapy Oncology, alongside upcoming presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2026 Annual Meeting.

The publication reports preclinical data supporting Siren’s Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy platform and its application to high-grade glioma, a setting with significant unmet need and limited therapeutic options.

Publication Highlights Platform Potential and Translational Depth

The study demonstrates that localized delivery of AAV-encoded cytokines enables sustained intratumoral expression and drives robust anti-tumor activity across multiple preclinical models of high-grade glioma, including human organoids and orthotopic in vivo systems.

Across these studies, treatment was associated with tumor regression and prolonged survival, alongside evidence of tumor-localized immune activation and transcriptional reprogramming.

The study includes extensive in vivo validation across multiple orthogonal glioma models, representing one of the most comprehensive preclinical datasets reported to date for AAV-based approaches in oncology.

The publication also establishes a foundation for the continued clinical development of Siren’s platform in high-grade glioma.

“This paper represents the most complete view to date of how our platform performs across systems that matter for translation,” said Nicole K. Paulk, PhD, Founder and CEO of Siren Biotechnology. “We were deliberate about building a dataset that goes beyond a single model or readout, and instead shows reproducible consistency across orthogonal approaches. That level of rigor is important as we continue advancing into the clinic.”

Access the full open-access manuscript here.

Upcoming ASGCT 2026 Presentations

Siren Biotechnology will present new data spanning preclinical and CMC advances at the ASGCT 2026 Annual Meeting in Boston, MA.

MRI-Guided Convection-Enhanced Delivery of an AAV-hIFNβ Vector Achieves Targeted Brain Retention and Durable Transgene Expression in a Large-Animal Model

Wednesday, May 13, 2026, 5:00 - 6:30 pm EST, Poster Hall, Abstract #2241





End-to-End Device Compatibility and In-Use Stability Assessment of an AAV Gene Therapy Delivered by Convection-Enhanced Delivery

Friday, May 15, 2026, 8:15 - 8:30 am EST, MCEC Room 162AB





“Together, these presentations extend the platform story into delivery, manufacturability, and real-world use considerations,” added Dr. Paulk. “We’re excited to share data that we believe helps define what effective AAV-based therapies in oncology can look like.”

This research was additionally made possible by funding from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM), a state of California Agency that funds regenerative medicine, stem cell, gene therapy research, and clinical trials (Grant number: TRAN1-15325).

About Siren Biotechnology

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Siren Biotechnology is sounding the alarm against cancer. We are the pioneers of Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy, which combines the promise of two transformative therapeutic technologies, AAV gene therapy and cytokine immunotherapy, into a single modality that we believe will redefine how we destroy tumor cells and elicit anti-tumor immunity. Our vision is for Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy to become the standard of care for any solid tumor cancer.

To learn more, visit sirenbiotechnology.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy for Cancer. It’s Here.

About the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)

The California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) is a state Agency created by California voters to accelerate stem cell and gene therapies for people with unmet medical needs. Since 2004, Californians have entrusted CIRM with $8.5 billion to accelerate promising discoveries through clinical trials, train a regenerative medicine workforce, strengthen the state’s biotechnology economy, and expand access to transformative treatments. Today, CIRM is pioneering new models of therapy development and accelerating medical breakthroughs that change lives — in California and around the world. For more information, visit www.cirm.ca.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements related to the development of investigational therapies. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. SRN-101 is an investigational product and has not been approved by the FDA for any indication. Siren Biotechnology undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.



CONTACT: Contact Dr. Akela Kuwahara press@sirenbiotechnology.com