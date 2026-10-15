Siren Biotechnology Appoints Former FDA CBER Oncology Branch Chief to Clinical and Scientific Advisory Board

Veteran oncology regulator brings more than 25 years of FDA experience as Siren advances SRN-101 into clinical development

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siren Biotechnology, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy for cancer, today announced the appointment of Peter Bross, MD, former Chief of the Oncology Branch at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), to its Clinical and Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Bross brings more than 25 years of FDA experience spanning oncology drug development and the clinical review of advanced biologics, including gene and cell therapies. He joins Siren as the company advances SRN-101, its lead investigational Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy candidate for recurrent high-grade glioma, into clinical development under two cleared Investigational New Drug applications.

“Peter’s experience is unusually well matched to what Siren is building,” said Nicole Paulk, PhD, Founder, CEO, and President of Siren Biotechnology. “We are not developing a conventional gene therapy or a conventional immunotherapy. We are creating a new therapeutic modality at the intersection of both. His perspective will be invaluable as we move into clinical execution and advance this fundamentally different approach with the rigor it demands.”

Dr. Bross joined the FDA in 1999 and most recently served as Chief of the Oncology Branch within CBER’s Office of Therapeutic Products, formerly known as the Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies. During his FDA career, he provided clinical leadership in the review of investigational and marketing applications for therapies addressing solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, including immunotherapies, oncolytic viruses, cancer vaccines, targeted therapies, and other novel oncology products. He previously served as a clinical reviewer in the Division of Oncology Drug Products within the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. Dr. Bross earned his medical degree from the University of Virginia School of Medicine and completed fellowship training in hematology and oncology at The George Washington University.

“Siren is doing something genuinely novel at the intersection of gene therapy and oncology,” said Peter Bross, MD. “The company has paired a differentiated scientific approach with the development discipline required to bring a new therapeutic modality into clinical evaluation. I look forward to advising the team as it advances SRN-101 and builds the clinical and regulatory foundation for the broader platform.”

Dr. Bross’s appointment adds deep oncology regulatory experience to Siren’s multidisciplinary advisory board as the company advances from regulatory clearance into clinical execution for SRN-101.

About Siren Biotechnology

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Siren Biotechnology is sounding the alarm against cancer. We are the pioneers of Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy, which combines the promise of two transformative therapeutic technologies, AAV gene therapy and cytokine immunotherapy, into a single modality that we believe will redefine how we destroy tumor cells and elicit anti-tumor immunity. Our vision is for Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy to become the standard of care for any solid tumor cancer.

To learn more, visit sirenbiotechnology.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy for Cancer. It’s Here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the initiation, timing, and conduct of clinical trials, the development of investigational therapies, and Siren Biotechnology’s future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, regulatory review and approval processes, clinical trial execution and outcomes, and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Siren Biotechnology undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

CONTACT: Akela Kuwahara, press@sirenbiotechnology.com