SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Sionna Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming November 2025 Investor Conferences

November 5, 2025 | 
2 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SION), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (CF) by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein, today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming investor events:

  • Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference on Tuesday, November 11th, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET; and
  • Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 12th, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available under the “Events” page within the Investors section of Sionna’s website at https://investors.sionnatx.com/. Replays will also be available following the events.

About Sionna Therapeutics 
Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (CF) by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein. Sionna’s goal is to deliver differentiated medicines for people living with CF that can restore their CFTR function to as close to normal as possible by directly stabilizing CFTR’s nucleotide binding domain 1 (NBD1), which Sionna believes is central to potentially unlocking dramatic improvements in clinical outcomes and quality of life for people with CF. Leveraging more than a decade of the co-founders’ research on NBD1, Sionna is advancing a pipeline of small molecules engineered to correct the defects caused by the F508del genetic mutation, which resides in NBD1. Sionna is also developing a portfolio of complementary CFTR modulators that are designed to work synergistically with its NBD1 stabilizers to improve CFTR function. For more information about Sionna, visit www.sionnatx.com.

Sionna intends to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Sionna’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following Sionna’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

Media Contact 
Adam Daley 
CG Life 
212.253.8881 
adaley@cglife.com

Investor Contact 
Juliet Labadorf 
ir@sionnatx.com 


Massachusetts Events Cystic fibrosis
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo of Boston downtown from Fan Pier Park in Seaport district
Job Trends
$17M in Tax Incentives Will Add 800 Life Sciences Jobs This Year in Massachusetts
October 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Business and financial crisis vector concept with businessman falling down the hole. Symbol of market crash, recession, risk, bankruptcy and loss. Eps10 illustration.
Cystic fibrosis
Arcturus Plunges on ‘Mixed’ Cystic Fibrosis Data for Inhaled mRNA Drug
October 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Photo of scientists and legal counsel in meeting
Job Trends
8 Companies Hiring Now in Regulatory
October 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel