SINOVAC Board Sets the Record Straight on July 8 Special Meeting of Shareholders

Special Meeting validly adjourned until the appropriate court makes a final decision on validity of the PIPE shares and will be reconvened

SAIF and the Dissenting Investor Group’s deceptive claims of a “continuation of the Special Meeting” and a pretend “Board” are fake and without legal basis

Current Board remains the only valid board of directors of SINOVAC and will continue to govern the Company

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of SINOVAC Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVA) (“SINOVAC” or the “Company”) today issued the following update to set the record straight regarding the Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Special Meeting”):

The Special Meeting was validly adjourned by SINOVAC Chairman Chiang Li on July 8, 2025, due to pending litigation in Antigua regarding the validity of the shares purportedly issued following an invalid private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) to Advantech/Prime and Vivo Capital (together known as the “Dissenting Investor Group”). The adjournment has been recognized by the independent Inspector of Elections who has the sole authority to announce and certify the results of the Special Meeting.





All valid shareholders will have their vote counted at the validly reconvened Special Meeting. The current SINOVAC Board remains in place, is governing the Company, and is executing on its stated priorities. These include dividend distributions according to its previously announced policy, in addition to the ongoing payment of the US$55.00 per common share special cash dividend paid to valid shareholders or their brokers beginning on July 7, 2025, working with NASDAQ to resume trading, the appointment of a new auditor, and exploring a future listing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong to promote liquidity and maximize value creation.

The SINOVAC Board urges all shareholders to rely only on official communications from the rightful Board for accurate information. The Board remains committed to transparency and the rule of law and will provide further updates as developments occur.

For ongoing updates and further information, please visit www.votesinovac.com.

About SINOVAC

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SINOVAC) is a China-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization of vaccines that protect against human infectious diseases.

SINOVAC's product portfolio includes vaccines against COVID-19, enterovirus 71 (EV71) infected Hand-Foot-Mouth disease (HFMD), hepatitis A, varicella, influenza, poliomyelitis, pneumococcal disease, etc.

The COVID-19 vaccine, CoronaVac®, has been approved for use in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. The hepatitis A vaccine, Healive®, passed WHO prequalification requirements in 2017. The EV71 vaccine, Inlive®, is an innovative vaccine under "Category 1 Preventative Biological Products" and commercialized in China in 2016. In 2022, SINOVAC's Sabin-strain inactivated polio vaccine (sIPV) and varicella vaccine were prequalified by the WHO.

SINOVAC was the first company to be granted approval for its H1N1 influenza vaccine Panflu.1®, which has supplied the Chinese government's vaccination campaign and stockpiling program. The Company is also the only supplier of the H5N1 pandemic influenza vaccine, Panflu®, to the Chinese government stockpiling program.

SINOVAC continually dedicates itself to new vaccine R&D, with more combination vaccine products in its pipeline, and constantly explores global market opportunities. SINOVAC plans to conduct more extensive and in-depth trade and cooperation with additional countries, and business and industry organizations.

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with SINOVAC's Special Meeting, SINOVAC has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and mailed to shareholders of record entitled to vote at the Special Meeting a definitive proxy statement and other documents, including a WHITE proxy card.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s or Board’s control, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company and Board do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

