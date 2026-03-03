Sinopia Biosciences Announces Target Discovery Collaboration with Ono Pharmaceutical for Rare Metabolic Disorders

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinopia Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company advancing novel therapeutics discovered using its proprietary LEADS® (LEarn And DiScover) drug discovery platform, today announced a target discovery collaboration with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. focused on an undisclosed group of rare metabolic disorders with significant unmet medical need.

Under the agreement, Sinopia will apply its proprietary metabolomics-driven discovery platform to identify and validate novel therapeutic targets aimed at addressing the underlying biochemical dysfunction that drives disease progression. Ono Pharmaceutical may advance targets, identified through the collaboration, toward the development of new medicines for affected patients.

“This collaboration reflects the strength of Sinopia’s metabolomics-based approach and the LEADS platform to uncovering novel therapeutic opportunities in genetically defined metabolic diseases,” said Iman Famili, CEO of Sinopia Biosciences. “By partnering with Ono Pharmaceutical, we aim to expand the frontier of target discovery in rare metabolic disorders and help enable the development of meaningful new therapies for patients and families living with these devastating disorders.”

Under the terms of the collaboration, Sinopia will receive research funding, an upfront payment, and is eligible for future milestones. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The partnership further validates Sinopia’s platform for discovering novel targets and advances the company’s mission to harness computational biology and AI/ML methodologies to develop transformative medicines.

About Sinopia Biosciences

Sinopia Biosciences, Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company advancing novel therapeutics using its proprietary LEADS® (LEarn And DiScover) drug discovery platform. Sinopia’s LEADS® platform integrates high-throughput omics data, AI/machine learning, and network analyses. Sinopia is advancing multiple first-in-class programs with high unmet need, including its lead program for Parkinson’s disease. Sinopia is headquartered at JLABS in San Diego, California. To learn more, please visit www.sinopiabio.com.

Company Contact

Iman Famili, Ph.D.

info@sinopiabio.com