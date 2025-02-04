Simulations Plus to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) (“Simulations Plus”, “SLP”), a leading provider of cheminformatics, biosimulation, simulation-enabled performance and intelligence solutions, and medical communications to the biopharma industry, today announced that it will participate in two healthcare investor conferences in February.





The Company is attending the BTIG 12th Annual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference taking place in Snowbird, Utah. Shawn O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer, will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

The Company is also attending the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference taking place virtually. Mr. O’Connor will be participating in a fireside chat on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 12:40 PM ET and will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed via this link and also on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website where it will be available for replay following the event.

For more information about the events or questions about registration, interested parties should reach out to their contacts at BTIG and Oppenheimer.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

With more than 25 years of experience serving clients globally, Simulations Plus stands as a premier provider in the biopharma sector, offering advanced software and consulting services that enhance drug discovery, development, research, clinical trial operations, regulatory submissions, and commercialization. Our comprehensive biosimulation solutions integrate artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), physiologically based pharmacokinetics, physiologically based biopharmaceutics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. We also deliver simulation-enabled performance and intelligence solutions alongside medical communications support for clinical and commercial drug development. Our cutting-edge technology is licensed and utilized by leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | X | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our 2023 ESG update.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect,” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully integrate the Pro-ficiency business with our own, as well as expenses we may incur in connection therewith, the efficiency and effectiveness of our internal business restructuring and leadership changes, our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, market conditions, macroeconomic factors, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

