Simtra BioPharma Solutions Expands Halle/Westfalen, Germany Facility with the Addition of a New Production Building

HALLE (WESTFALEN), Germany, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simtra BioPharma Solutions announced today that it completed the construction of its new production manufacturing building at its campus in Halle, Germany. As a leader in the CDMO industry specializing in sterile injectables, Simtra is strengthening its presence across North America and Europe to meet the growing global demand for critical injectable therapeutics.

Following the expansion, the total production area at Simtra's Halle site now spans nearly 12,000 square meters (130,000 sq. feet) and employs 950 staff. The more than 1,800 square meter (19,400 sq. feet) expanded facility will create 150 new jobs, reinforcing Simtra's commitment to the region as an employer of choice. This expansion allows Simtra to support customers worldwide with high-quality, flexible, and innovative drug product manufacturing of complex molecules. It will enable Simtra to better meet growing customer demand for more capacity in prefilled syringe and highly potent vial fill/finish services. It also includes the addition of four new freeze dryers, bringing the total at the Halle site to 15. Freeze drying is a critical process for preserving the stability of sensitive molecules.

Once production begins, strong demand is anticipated on both lines, demonstrating Simtra's position as a trusted manufacturing partner with deep expertise and specialization.

"With this expansion in Halle, we are in a great position to help our clients accelerate development of new therapies, such as targeted cancer treatments, and deliver these critical drugs to patients sooner," said Franco Negron, CEO of Simtra BioPharma Solutions. "With the opening of this new facility, we are delivering on our promise to our customers. This state-of-the-art facility further builds out our expertise in large-scale vial filling for liquid and lyophilized products, as well as prefilled syringes, which is a new technology for our Halle site."

About Simtra BioPharma Solutions

As the premier, independently owned Contract Development Manufacturing Organization with more than 65 years of sterile injectable manufacturing expertise, Simtra BioPharma Solutions offers world-class cGMP sterile fill and finish, technical expertise, quality service, and a uniquely collaborative approach to support our customers' strategic objectives.

Biotech and pharmaceutical companies partner with us when they need to take their molecule to market, whether launching an innovation globally, improving a formulation, or proactively mitigating risk to grow their business.

Our teams of tenured experts deliver tailored, flexible solutions to help our customers consistently fulfill their product goals at the highest quality, so they get in the hands of the patients who need them most.

