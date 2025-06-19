Simcere Zaiming Announces First Patient Dosed in the US in a Phase 1 Trial of Trispecific Antibody SIM0500 in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

SHANGHAI, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simcere Zaiming, an innovative oncology-focused subsidiary of Simcere Pharmaceutical Group (2096.HK) today announced the first US patient has started treatment in the ongoing Phase 1 trial (SIM0500-101, NCT06375044) at The Tisch Cancer Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, evaluating safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary efficacy of SIM0500 in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM).

SIM0500 (formerly SCR-8572) is a humanized trispecific antibody targeting GPRC5D, BCMA and CD3, developed using Simcere Zaiming's proprietary T-cell engager polyspecific antibody platform. [1] "In the last few years, BCMA and GPRC5D-targeted therapies have demonstrated significant promise in treating RRMM and have been anticipated as the cornerstones of the next chapter in the pursuit of curing myeloma. SIM0500 is the natural evolution of combining these targets with the aim to optimize outcomes in the RRMM," said Dr. Joshua Richter, M.D., Associate Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Director of Multiple Myeloma at the Blavatnik Family Chelsea Medical Center at Mount Sinai, and Principal Investigator.

"SIM0500 is designed to bind to two tumor antigens, GPRC5D and BCMA. It has shown strong T-cell cytotoxicity against multiple myeloma cells in preclinical studies," said Prof. Shaji Kumar, M.D. "I look forward to participating in the Phase 1 study of SIM0500 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of this potentially transformative therapy in patients with RRMM."

"We are quite pleased with the safety and encouraging efficacy results generated to-date in the ongoing dose escalation and look forward to the extension of the SIM0500 Phase 1 trial to the US. This marks an important step forward in Simcere Zaiming's continued commitment to advance new oncology treatments and elevate the standard of care for patients with RRMM," said Yongyu Wang, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Simcere Zaiming.

SIM0500 is being developed in partnership with AbbVie.

About SIM0500

SIM0500 stands as a potentially best-in-class candidate, poised to offer novel therapeutic options for solving drug resistance encountered in existing multiple myeloma treatments. In April 2024, the FDA awarded SIM0500 a Fast Track designation. In January 2025, Simcere Zaiming entered into an agreement with AbbVie granting AbbVie an option to license SIM0500.

SIM0500 is an investigational agent that has not been approved by the FDA or any other regulatory authority.

About SIM0500-101 Phase 1 study

SIM0500 is currently being investigated in a phase 1 clinical trial both in US and in China. Preliminary data suggested a good safety profile, desired pharmacokinetic profile of SIM0500 with encouraging efficacy.

About Simcere Zaiming

Simcere Zaiming is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company and a subsidiary of Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited (HKEX: 2096, "Simcere"). Founded in 2023, Simcere Zaiming dedicated to developing groundbreaking therapies to meet the unmet clinical needs of cancer patients globally. With a robust and innovative R&D pipeline featuring distinct clinical assets, Simcere Zaiming has successfully launched several innovative products in China, including COSELA®, Enweida®, Endostar®, and Enlituo®. The company is determined to deliver potentially transformative treatment options to cancer patients worldwide through its internal R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization capabilities, complemented by strategic collaborations with leading partners.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the inherent uncertainties in clinical development, regulatory approval processes, competitive developments, and other risks detailed in our filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

[1]. FU Y, You S, Wei M, et al.: A novel T cell engager targeting BCMA and GPRC5D showed promising preclinical activity with low toxic risk for multiple myeloma treatment. Cancer Res (2024) 83 (7_Supplement): 1883

Contacts:



Simcere Zaiming



PR contacts: pr@zaiming.com



IR contacts: ir@zaiming.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simcere-zaiming-announces-first-patient-dosed-in-the-us-in-a-phase-1-trial-of-trispecific-antibody-sim0500-in-patients-with-relapsedrefractory-multiple-myeloma-302485872.html

SOURCE Simcere Zaiming