Silence Therapeutics to Participate in Three September 2026 Investor Conferences

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SLN #SenseofSilence--Silence Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: SLN), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel siRNA (short interfering RNA) therapies, today announced that management will participate in the following conferences and invited investors to participate by webcast.

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026

Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 10:55 a.m. ET

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET

The live webcast can be accessed in the Investors section of the Silence website at www.silence-therapeutics.com/events. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conference.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming people’s lives by silencing diseases through precision engineered medicines created with proprietary siRNA (short interfering RNA) technology. Silence leverages its mRNAi GOLD™ platform to create innovative siRNA therapies designed to precisely target and silence genes that cause disease. The Company is advancing a growing pipeline of siRNA product candidates targeting areas of high unmet need across rare and common diseases where treatments are limited or inadequate. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.

Inquiries:

Silence Therapeutics plc

Gem Hopkins, VP, Head of IR and Corporate Communications

ir@silence-therapeutics.com

Tel: +1 (646) 637-3208