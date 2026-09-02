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Press Releases

Silence Therapeutics to Participate in Three September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SLN #SenseofSilence--Silence Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: SLN), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel siRNA (short interfering RNA) therapies, today announced that management will participate in the following conferences and invited investors to participate by webcast.



  • Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026
    Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 10:55 a.m. ET
  • H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference
    Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET

The live webcast can be accessed in the Investors section of the Silence website at www.silence-therapeutics.com/events. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conference.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming people’s lives by silencing diseases through precision engineered medicines created with proprietary siRNA (short interfering RNA) technology. Silence leverages its mRNAi GOLD™ platform to create innovative siRNA therapies designed to precisely target and silence genes that cause disease. The Company is advancing a growing pipeline of siRNA product candidates targeting areas of high unmet need across rare and common diseases where treatments are limited or inadequate. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.


Contacts

Inquiries:
Silence Therapeutics plc
Gem Hopkins, VP, Head of IR and Corporate Communications
ir@silence-therapeutics.com
Tel: +1 (646) 637-3208

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