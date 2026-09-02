Silence Therapeutics to Participate in Three September 2026 Investor Conferences

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SLN #SenseofSilence--Silence Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: SLN), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel siRNA (short interfering RNA) therapies, today announced that management will participate in the following conferences and invited investors to participate by webcast.
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Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026
Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 10:55 a.m. ET
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H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference
Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET
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Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET
The live webcast can be accessed in the Investors section of the Silence website at www.silence-therapeutics.com/events. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conference.
About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming people’s lives by silencing diseases through precision engineered medicines created with proprietary siRNA (short interfering RNA) technology. Silence leverages its mRNAi GOLD™ platform to create innovative siRNA therapies designed to precisely target and silence genes that cause disease. The Company is advancing a growing pipeline of siRNA product candidates targeting areas of high unmet need across rare and common diseases where treatments are limited or inadequate. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.
Contacts
Inquiries:
Silence Therapeutics plc
Gem Hopkins, VP, Head of IR and Corporate Communications
ir@silence-therapeutics.com
Tel: +1 (646) 637-3208