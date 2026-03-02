Signatera™ MRD Data at ASCO GU Highlights Potential Utility Across GU Cancers, Including for Bladder Preservation

11 scientific abstracts, including 4 oral presentations and a concurrent publication in Nature Medicine, underscore how Signatera MRD can improve quality of life for patients with genitourinary cancers

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, today announced it will present new data in genitourinary malignancies at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU), taking place February 26-28, 2026.

Across four oral presentations in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), these data reinforce Signatera’s role in identifying patients who benefit from adjuvant immunotherapy, supporting response-adaptive bladder preservation strategies, and refining molecular residual disease (MRD) detection with plasma circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and urinary tumor DNA (utDNA).

Bladder Preservation: INDIBLADE and RETAIN

The INDIBLADE and RETAIN multicenter phase 2 trials demonstrate Signatera’s consistent performance in treatment response monitoring across diverse neoadjuvant regimens in MIBC, with 73-77% of patients demonstrating clearance of ctDNA following therapy and Signatera-negativity showing strong associations with positive outcomes, even with the bladder preserved.

INDIBLADE, the findings of which will be published today in Nature Medicine, investigated induction with combination immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) followed by chemoradiotherapy as a bladder-sparing strategy in stage II/III MIBC patients. The results show that Signatera status post-ICI was associated with bladder-intact event-free survival (BI-EFS). Specifically, Signatera-negativity at baseline and post-neoadjuvant therapy was linked to an 88.6% and 91% estimated two-year BI-EFS, respectively.

RETAIN evaluated a clinical response-adapted approach to identify patients for potential bladder-preservation following neoadjuvant therapy. The findings showed that post-treatment ctDNA clearance or negativity was associated with improved metastasis-free survival (MFS), and that Signatera-negative patients with no clinical or radiographic evidence of disease managed with active surveillance achieved MFS comparable to Signatera-negative patients undergoing cystectomy. In contrast, persistent Signatera-positivity was associated with poor outcomes.

Perioperative Care: NIAGARA

This phase 3 randomized perioperative study includes the first-ever presentation of utDNA data with clinical correlation. The combination of utDNA and ctDNA status post-neoadjuvant therapy and pre-cystectomy identified the group with the highest 24-month EFS. utDNA-positivity pre-cystectomy was more strongly associated with residual non-invasive disease vs ctDNA-positivity was more strongly associated with residual invasive disease. These data suggest that the combined assessment of utDNA and ctDNA can provide complementary risk stratification benchmarked against pathologic staging, enabling comprehensive identification of residual disease.

“As treatment options expand in perioperative and bladder preservation settings, we need tools that help us determine who truly requires additional therapy and who may safely avoid it,” said Michiel van der Heijden, M.D., Ph.D., Netherlands Cancer Institute, principal investigator of INDIBLADE and presenting author of the NIAGARA study. “The data presented at ASCO GU demonstrate that MRD assessment with Signatera has strong correlations with outcomes and the potential to inform these critical treatment decisions.”

“Following our milestone PMA submission to the FDA based on IMvigor011, these compelling data presentations reflect our commitment to transforming care across the spectrum of genitourinary malignancies,” said Minetta Liu, M.D., chief medical officer of oncology and early cancer detection at Natera. “The new data suggests a particularly important opportunity for Signatera to optimize clinical decisions around bladder preservation, a major opening to improve patient quality of life.”

The full list of presentations at ASCO GU includes:

February 27, 8:10 AM PT | Abstract #633 (Oral Presentation)

Presenter: Joaquim Bellmunt, M.D.

Circulating tumor (ct)DNA-guided adjuvant atezolizumab (atezo) in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC): Exploratory analysis of ctDNA dynamics in the IMvigor011 trial

February 27, 8:10 AM PT | Abstract #632 (Oral Presentation)

Presenter: Pooja Ghatalia, M.D.

Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to guide response-adapted bladder preservation in muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC): Integrated analysis of the RETAIN trials

February 27, 11:30 AM PT | Abstract #797

Presenter: Can Aydogdu, M.D.

Integrating genomic profiling and circulating tumor DNA monitoring to optimize surveillance strategies in muscle-invasive bladder cancer

February 27, 11:30 AM PT | Abstract #831

Presenter: Can Aydogdu, M.D.

Association of ctDNA status with upstaging, pathologic outcomes, and genomic alterations in high-risk NMIBC

February 27, 2:30 PM PT | Abstract #637 (Oral Presentation)

Presenter: Jan-Jaap J. Mellema, M.D.

Induction ipilimumab plus nivolumab followed by consolidating chemoradiotherapy as bladder-sparing treatment in stage II/III urothelial carcinoma of the bladder: The phase 2 INDIBLADE trial

February 27, 4:00 PM PT | Abstract #636 (Oral Presentation)

Presenter: Michiel van der Heijden, M.D., Ph.D.

Urinary tumor DNA (utDNA) and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in patients (pts) with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) who received perioperative durvalumab (D) in NIAGARA

February 28, 7:00 AM PT | Abstract #532

Presenter: Shuchi Gulati, M.D., M.Sc.

Association of pre-operative circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) status with clinicopathologic characteristics in patients (pts) with localized renal cell carcinoma (RCC)

February 28, 7:00 AM PT | Abstract #620

Presenter: Dalia Kaakour, M.D., MPH

Use of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in the detection of residual disease and recurrence for patients with testicular cancer

February 27, 11:30 AM PT | Abstract #860

Presenter: Lingbin Meng, M.D., Ph.D.

Use of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in the detection of residual disease and recurrence for patients with testicular cancer

February 27, 11:30 AM PT | Abstract #800

Presenter: Tanya Jindal, BS, BA

Predictive value of early circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) response in advanced urothelial carcinoma (aUC) treated with enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab (EVP).

February 28, 7:00 AM PT | Abstract #541

Presenter: David F. McDermott, M.D.

Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analysis in participants (pts) with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) treated with first-line pembrolizumab (pembro) monotherapy from the phase 2 KEYNOTE-427 study.

