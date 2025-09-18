Sight Sciences Announces Publication of a Systematic Literature Review and Meta-Analysis Showing OMNI® Surgical System Achieves Clinically Significant, Long-Term Reductions in IOP and Medication Use

The study, published in The European Journal of Ophthalmology, included 29 publications and concluded that favorable long-term safety and efficacy profiles make OMNI a beneficial treatment option for patients with primary open-angle glaucoma

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT) (Sight Sciences or the Company), an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative, interventional technologies intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives, today announced the results as published in the European Journal of Ophthalmology of a systematic review and meta-analysis of the clinical effectiveness, safety, humanistic and economic impact of the OMNI Surgical System (OMNI).

The study assessed OMNI, as well as its predecessors, Visco360 and Trab360, for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma (OAG). The paper reports both standalone and combined treatments to be effective in achieving long-term, clinically significant reductions in intraocular pressure (IOP) and medication use, with sustained improvements over time.

“The favorable safety and efficacy profile demonstrated in our meta-analysis reinforces how OMNI is a beneficial treatment option for patients with primary open-angle glaucoma,” said Obeda Kailani, consultant ophthalmologist at King’s College Hospital, London, and lead study author. “The durability of OMNI will help postpone or limit the need for more invasive prospective treatments. Ultimately, consistent, low pressure yielding surgery is what results in slowing of the progression of the disease, which this meta-analysis substantiates for an intermediate to longer term duration, and that will have a positive impact on patient’s lives.”

Mr. Kailani presented the findings from this meta-analysis at the European Society Of Cataract & Refractive Surgeons meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark on Monday, September 15, 2025.

OMNI enables an implant-free, ab interno minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) procedure intended to restore aqueous outflow of glaucomatous eyes by addressing the three areas of outflow resistance associated with the disease. Investigators conducted a systematic literature review across MEDLINE, Web of Science, Cochrane (January 2016 – April 2024), and recent congress proceedings (2021–2024) before performing a meta-analysis. Twenty-nine publications were included in the analysis, based on twenty-two unique studies and a total of 2,379 eyes. Twenty-seven publications reported clinical outcomes, while two focused on economic outcomes.

Key study findings:

Treatment success (IOP reduction ≥20% from baseline) was observed in approximately 89% of patients treated with either standalone or combined treatments after 6, 12, and 24 months. After 6 and 12 months, approximately 66–68% of patients treated with either standalone or combined treatments remained medication-free based on the results of the meta-analysis. OMNI significantly reduced IOP, with mean IOP below 18 mmHg (range of 11.5 to 17.2 mmHg for patients with baseline IOP ≥18 mmHg and 12.8 to 15.4 mmHg for patients with baseline IOP <18 mmHg) at 12 months when used in combination with cataract surgery; this trend continued at 24 months (range of 11.5 to 16.7 mmHg for patients with baseline IOP ≥18 mmHg and 13.7 to 14.0 mmHg for patients with baseline IOP <18 mmHg). Meta-analysis confirmed comparable, statistically significant IOP reductions for standalone and combination therapy at 6, 12 and 24 months. Average IOP-lowering medication use decreased from a range of 0.9 to 3.4 medications at baseline to a range of 0.1 to 2.2 medications at month 12 (standalone and combination). Patients with a baseline IOP of ≥18 mmHg and <18 mmHg show a statistically significant IOP reduction at 6 and 12 months. Mean IOP reduction was 6.4 to 10.0 mmHg at 12 months for patients with a baseline IOP ≥18 mmHg following combination and standalone surgery. There was a mean IOP reduction of 1.3 mmHg at 12 months for patients with a baseline IOP <18 mmHg following combination and standalone surgery. Both patients with baseline IOP of ≥18mmHg and <18 mmHg benefit from statistically significant medication reductions. Adverse events were generally mild and transient. Economic analyses indicate OMNI is cost-effective compared to the market leader, iStent inject®. The cost-utility analysis included quality of life (QoL) outcomes in the form of quality-adjusted life years (QALYs). The average QALYs per patient treated with OMNI were 8.95 over a lifetime horizon and 1.59 over two years, compared with 8.93 and 1.58 for iStent inject. The slightly higher QALYs for OMNI were attributed to its favorable adverse event profile.

“This meta-analysis is part of our commitment to generate strong clinical evidence demonstrating the safety, effectiveness and durability of OMNI,” said Paul Badawi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sight Sciences. “We are pleased to report these positive long-term clinical outcomes in the form of a comprehensive meta-analysis to further reinforce surgical confidence among health care providers who are currently performing the procedure, and provide additional data and clinical evidence for those surgeons who have been waiting to add an interventional glaucoma procedure to their repertoire. We are also proud to work with the network of payers that rely on us as partners to provide this type of valuable and necessary data to support reimbursement decisions.”

Authors and affiliations:

Obeda Kailani, King’s Ophthalmology Research Unity (KORU), King’s College Hospital, London, United Kingdom; Sameh Mosaed, School of Medicine, University of California, Irvine, USA; Fritz H Hengerer, Bürgerhospital, Frankfurt, Germany; Rachana Patel, Bioscript Data Insights (BDI), Bioscript Group, Macclesfield, United Kingdom; Anna W Świder, Federico Ghinelli, Laura Wells and Patricia Buchholz, Valid Insight, Macclesfield, United Kingdom.

Paper Reference:

Kailani O, Mosaed S, Hengerer FH, et al. Systematic review and meta-analysis of the clinical effectiveness, safety, humanistic and economic burden of the OMNI® surgical system and its predecessors. European Journal of Ophthalmology. 2025;0(0). doi:10.1177/11206721251376889

