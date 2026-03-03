SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

SIGA to Host Business Update Call on March 10, 2026, Following Release of 2025 Financial Results

March 3, 2026 
1 min read

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) (Nasdaq: SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, today announced that management will host a webcast and conference call to provide a business update at 4:30 P.M. ET on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Participating in the call will be Diem Nguyen, Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Luckshire, Chief Financial Officer.

A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company's website at http://www.siga.com in the Investor Relations section of the site, or by clicking here. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Participants may access the call by dialing 1-800-717-1738 for domestic callers or 1-646-307-1865 for international callers.

A replay of the call will be available for two weeks by dialing 1-844-512-2921 for domestic callers or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers and using Conference ID: 1122478. The archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About SIGA
SIGA is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company and leader in global health focused on the development of innovative medicines to treat and prevent infectious diseases. With a primary focus on orthopoxviruses, we are dedicated to protecting humanity against the world’s most severe infectious diseases, including those that occur naturally, accidentally, or intentionally. Through partnerships with governments and public health agencies, we work to build a healthier and safer world by providing essential countermeasures against these global health threats. For more information about SIGA, visit www.siga.com.

Contact:
Suzanne Harnett
sharnett@siga.com


